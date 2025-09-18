HUAWEI eKit Unveils the Intelligent Office Solution to Propel SMEs into the Intelligent Era

SHANGHAI, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the HUAWEI eKit Autumn Launch 2025 in Shanghai, Leon Wang, President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, delivered a keynote speech and unveiled the HUAWEI eKit Intelligent Office Solution tailored to SME offices and startup workspaces. This purpose-built solution empowers SMEs to accelerate their intelligent transformation.

Leon Wang, President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, unveiling the HUAWEI eKit Intelligent Office Solution

Leon Wang said, "SME offices and startup workspaces are vital to the 'last mile' in the intelligent world. The HUAWEI eKit Intelligent Office Solution is ultra-intelligent to reshape enterprise productivity, ultra-premium to redefine the office experience, and ultra-secure to safeguard trade secrets. Together, these fully enable SMEs to stride into the intelligent era."

For startups, traditional office systems often involve multiple components and are costly, posing a major obstacle to growth. Guided by the "Intelligent + Simplified" philosophy, HUAWEI eKit offers two key products for startup workspaces: the AR180 (one device for the whole network) and IdeaHub B3 (one screen for the whole meeting). The AR180 integrates eight core functions — including routing, Wi-Fi, and VPN — into one, unlocking exceptional flexibility. The IdeaHub B3 combines four essential functions and supports up to nine simultaneous video panes, and delivers an optimal user experience.

For fast-growing SMEs, frequent network lag severely affects efficiency. Huawei addresses this by launching the HUAWEI eKit SME Office Solution (Pro) developed under the "Intelligent + Premium" concept. This solution offers "Three Ones" for SMEs: one screen — the all-new IdeaHub S3 — for end-to-end intelligent meetings; and one‑stop deployment of the hyper-converged storage FusionCube Nemo 510. Particularly, the end‑to‑end high‑performance network solution with 2.5GE and Wi-Fi 7 ensures concurrent access in high‑density scenarios, and enables 120 concurrent video streams without lag, delivering an ultra‑fast office experience.

For any SME, a breach of trade secrets means the loss of competitive advantages. The HUAWEI eKit SME Office Solution (Max) tackles this challenge faced for SMEs by aligning with the "Intelligent + Secure" concept. This solution stands out for full-scope security. The IdeaHub features upgraded audio‑video watermarking for traceable leak sources; and the all-new AI firewall USG6000F‑S uses AI against AI, fending off threats and safeguarding enterprise networks.

HUAWEI eKit will continue to provide end-to-end intelligent products and scenario-specific solutions across the entire service chain, helping SMEs leap into the intelligent era.

