Huawei Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Enhancing Visibility into Network Sites with its Green Energy Solution

"The Huawei Green Energy Solution is based on the decentralization of the smart component in a telecom site, comprising individual smart components, such as smart power, smart cooling, smart battery, smart distributed generation (DG), and smart solar," said Gautham Gnanajothi, Global Research Director. "Green Energy Solution intelligently analyzes Big Data obtained from these smart components and presents actionable and prioritized insights to site operators. Overall, Huawei's Green Energy Solution helps telecom operators improve the efficiency of their networks, reduce costs, and contribute to the sustainable use of resources."

Huawei's smart operation support system (OSS) records and analyzes grid outage parameters and automatically adjusts the battery charge current. Typically, excess solar energy is wasted during low load conditions and when the battery is fully charged, even though the solar array still continues to have high output. Huawei's Green Energy Solution solution addresses this issue by integrating the smart power system with smart OSS records to analyze real-time weather conditions and automatically switch the battery's charging modality.

Reducing the battery charge current during good grid conditions and increasing it during bad grid conditions ensure that the battery has adequate energy to discharge any time a need arises. This capability eliminates any manual intervention and significantly enhances the life of the battery and the overall performance of the system. Huawei's Green Energy Solution and smart OSS are especially relevant when multiple sites simultaneously face downtime. In such situations, Green Energy Solution empowers operators to optimize their site visit sequence by prioritizing visits to sites that are at the highest risk.

"Huawei's use of a highly advanced controller chipset that can perform complex calculations and analyses; smart Li-ion batteries; and wireless sensors, including fuel tank level sensor, temperature sensor, and smoke sensor, has endowed the company with a significant competitive advantage. Because all of the sensors are wireless, the solution offers considerable savings on cable installation and reduces installation complexity," noted Gautham. "Huawei has high potential to strengthen its market position further, with its forward looking, macro-level innovation strategies."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, with a focus on improving the return on investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, thereby leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes. At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 180,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Claudia Toscano

P: 210.477.8417

F: 210.348.1003

E: claudia.toscano@frost.com

Menglan Wang

E: wangmenglan@huawei.com

Related Links

http://www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan