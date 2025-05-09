Huawei Digital Power's Innovative All-Scenario Grid-Forming Solutions Light Up Intersolar Europe

Carbon neutrality and energy transition are now global missions. This calls for the construction of new power systems so that more renewable energy can be consumed and more power electronics equipment used throughout power generation, transmission, distribution, and consumption. The new power systems integrate energy flows with information flows. Energy flows managed by information flows — known as "bit manages watt" — enable flexible dispatch, safety, reliability, and stable grid-forming control, making it essential.

In utility-scale scenarios, Huawei's utility Smart String Grid Forming ESS offers all-scenario grid forming, cell-to-grid safety, full-lifecycle optimal investment, and full-link digitalization. It has grid-forming capabilities for all scenarios, all grid conditions, and the full lifecycle of power generation, transmission, distribution, and consumption. This means that Huawei's Smart String Grid Forming ESS can ensure stable grid forming at full ranges of state of charge (SOC) and short circuit ratio (SCR) and at any time. It is also future-proof, supporting continuous technological evolution.

On the generation side, the solution can be adapted to any grid and power can be stably transmitted. The voltage, frequency, and power angle control functions and application effects are equivalent to those of synchronous condensers. The grid-forming ESS solution features simple maintenance and lower lifecycle investment.

On the transmission and distribution side, the solution stabilizes voltage and frequency, supports black start, and mitigates weak power supply in load centers. As the electric power market is expanding from energy and capacity markets to ancillary service markets such as reactive power and inertia services, Huawei's Smart String Grid-Forming ESS continues evolving to meet customers' demands. It offers one platform that is adaptable to diverse business models and supports flexible evolution.

On the consumption side, seamless on/off-grid switching and stable off-grid operation enable microgrids that are 100% powered by renewables.

Hierarchical control is vital for a microgrid system to achieve the optimal balance between economy and stability. Huawei's microgrid control system carefully considers time-based control and function implementation and is divided into three layers: stable grid-forming control, efficient coordinated control, and intelligent optimized dispatching. It provides strong technical support for the low-carbon and efficient energy transition of industries such as mining.

Designed to enable sustainable operations in the commercial and industrial (C&I) scenario, Huawei's 215 kWh Smart Hybrid Cooling ESS features proactive safety, premium quality, and higher profitability.

Proactive safety: Huawei proposes the concept of "Cell-to-Consumption (C2C) Dual-link Safety Architecture," which refers to electrical and thermal link safety across cell, pack, system, and consumption. The ESS is certified by UL 9540A, VDE-AR-E 2510, and CE standards, and is the world's first product to obtain the L3 highest safety certification (Prime safety) by TÜV Rheinland.

Premium quality: The ESS runs stably in extreme conditions, with no power derating at 50°C* or at an altitude of 4000 m *.

*. Higher profitability: The unique pack-level optimization has been upgraded to version 2.0, achieving 91.3%* round-trip efficiency (RTE) and 100% depth of discharge (DOD) for more usable energy throughout the lifecycle.

* For details, see the product brochure.

The newly released Home Energy Management Solution 6.0 covers green power generation and intelligent energy consumption, leading the way in green home energy. This solution includes a full range of new products, such as the residential ESS LUNA S1-7kWh. The ESS has an industry-leading long-period warranty, over 40% more usable energy than the industry average, and on-demand capacity expansion to up to 252 kWh. It can also be used in a wide range of small-sized C&I and residential scenarios. In Huawei's residential exhibition area, visitors can experience a demonstration of the product's reliability and high-quality under extreme conditions, including 40 cm water immersion, 5-ton pressure, wind and sand resistance, and extreme cold.

Energy transition is not only technological innovation, but also a global effort to achieve sustainable development. Huawei Digital Power will continue innovating technologies, integrate "4T" technologies (bit, watt, heat, and battery), and work with global customers and partners to accelerate the construction of new power systems through all-scenario grid-forming solutions.

