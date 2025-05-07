Huawei Digital Power's All-Scenario Grid Forming ESS Accelerates the Global Energy Transition and Construction of New Power Systems

Steven Zhou, President of Smart PV & ESS Product Line, Huawei Digital Power, announced the strategic goal of integrating "4T" technologies (bit, watt, heat, and battery) to build the energy infrastructure for new power systems. He also unveiled three key value propositions: all-scenario grid forming, cell-to-grid safety, and "one matches all," accelerating the development of new power systems powered entirely by renewable energy.

All-scenario grid forming: Grid forming technology is applied to power generation, transmission, distribution, and consumption to ensure the long-term stability of new power systems. Cell-to-grid safety: Safety measures are implemented for each phase to ensure the safety of equipment, personnel, and assets. One matches all: The hardware supports flexible scalability and smooth C-rate evolution. The AI-powered PV+ESS collaborative management platform can adapt to various business models to implement energy yield prediction and automatic optimization of operation policies.

Huawei FusionSolar strives to deliver high-quality solutions and foster an open ecosystem. It provides more competitive solutions for customers and brings more development opportunities to partners, driving the high-quality development of the industry.

Steve Zheng, President of Smart ESS Business, Huawei Digital Power, released the next-generation all-scenario Smart String Grid Forming ESS Platform, which includes the new utility and C&I Smart String Grid Forming ESS. Designed to address challenges in renewables grid integration and ESS safety, Huawei's Smart String Grid Forming ESS Platform offers all-scenario grid forming, cell-to-grid safety, full-lifecycle cost-effectiveness, and full-link digitalization. The platform defines the golden standard of grid-forming capabilities: Grid forming ESS can adapt to any BESS SOC status, any grid SCR, and at any time, while supporting system evolution to enhance future power grids.

The solution has already been applied to the 1.3 GWh ESS and 400 MW PV project in The Red Sea destination in the Middle East. This project is the world's largest PV+ESS microgrid, powering the city with 100% renewable energy. The microgrid has been running stably for more than 18 months, during which time it has provided more than 1 billion kWh of green electricity. The 30 MW PV and 6 MW/24 MWh ESS project in Ngari prefecture of China, uses Huawei's Smart PV+ESS Solution. The fully grid-forming power plant is located at a high altitude (about 4,600 m) with extremely low temperatures and weak grid conditions. Its PV power output can be increased from 1.5 MW to 12 MW, increasing PV integration by 75%. According to the plant's statistics, the ESS provides grid support more than 30 times within 10 days. Huawei's Smart String Grid Forming ESS gleans more value from energy storage through power electronics technology, as well as ensuring grid safety and stability through digital intelligence. It opens a new chapter of grid forming renewable energy worldwide.

In addition, Huawei Digital Power redefines ESS safety with six cell-to-grid safety designs to upgrade the safety protection from the conventional container-level to the more refined pack-level, ensuring safer protection for the ESS. Combined with multi-dimensional, full-link, and intelligent diagnosis of the battery management system (BMS), the system's proactive safety capability is greatly improved, safeguarding the healthy development of the energy storage industry.

SUN POWER, President of Residential PV & ESS Business, Huawei Digital Power, released the new Home Energy Management Solution 6.0 that covers green power generation and intelligent energy consumption, leading the way in home energy management. This solution includes a full range of new products, such as the residential ESS LUNA S1-7kWh. The ESS has an industry-leading 15-year warranty, over 40% more usable energy than the industry average, and on-demand capacity expansion up to 252 kWh. It can also adapt to a wide range of residential and small-sized C&I scenarios. Huawei's residential PV+ESS solution, thanks to its strong technical capabilities, has become the choice for 3.9 million households and 30,000 installers worldwide. From a zero-carbon house in Italy to a PV town in Sweden, this solution is optimal for home energy independence and community energy sharing.

Huawei FusionSolar is committed to the strategic goal of reshaping the all-scenario grid forming standards. Huawei provides global customers and partners with fully grid-forming and high-quality smart PV+ESS solutions that go beyond expectations, accelerating the global energy transition and construction of new power systems.

