Huawei Digital Power Highlights Green Tech Solutions for a Low-carbon Europe at the Power Summit 2022

The Power Summit 2022 brought together leaders from the European power sector and policymakers to explore game-changing digital solutions to speed up the energy transition and electrification.

By integrating digital and power electronics technologies, and combining information flows and energy flows, Huawei Digital Power is digitalizing the energy systems with its products and management platforms. At the Summit, Huawei Digital Power shed the light on three innovations:

Huawei Digital Power has developed all-new Smart PV and energy storage solutions for utility-scale PV plants, energy storage systems, commercial and industrial applications, residential uses, and smart micro-grids. By offering safe and reliable solar solutions that generate higher power yields, Huawei Digital Power is stepping up efforts to accelerate the deployment of solar power as mainstream energy and enable industries and households to benefit from green electricity.

Applications development in transportation electrification, which is key to achieving carbon neutrality, Huawei Digital Power provides FusionCharge DC charging solutions to support the EU's CO2 reduction targets. Digital technologies redefine consumer driving and safety experiences in electric vehicles (EVs).

Green ICT infrastructure as the very foundation of the digital world. Huawei Digital Power works on next-generation data center facilities that are sustainable, simplified, autonomous driving, and reliable. It also helps carriers to build low-carbon networks. ICT infrastructure that is green, energy-efficient, flexible, intelligent and automated will become an engine for the green digital economy.

"Huawei Digital Power is committed to building green power infrastructure, which includes green network energy, green data centers, green power everywhere, as well as green transportation. With green power generation, efficient power utilization & intelligent Network Management Systems, we can achieve low carbon in all scenarios and actively contribute to Europe carbon neutrality targets. We strongly believe in Tech for a better, greener future!" said Michel Fraisse, CTO & VP Huawei Digital Power Europe.

By December 31, 2021, Huawei Digital Power in Europe has helped customers to generate 84.2 Billion kWh of green power, save 2.3 Billion kWh of electricity, and reduce CO2 emissions by 23.8 million tons, which is the equivalent to planting 32 million trees.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1842109/image_1.jpg

SOURCE Huawei