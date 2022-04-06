Huawei commits to two-week delivery on flash storage solutions

Offering guaranteed fast-track delivery on flash storage solutions like the Huawei OceanStor Dorado 3000/5000 V6 All-Flash Storage and Huawei OceanStor 2600 V5 Hybrid Flash Storage will help customers overcome supply chain disruption. Huawei has also unveiled plans to extend its Fast Track 2.0 two-week delivery promotion on network components including switches, Access Points (APs), and routers until 30 June, highlighting its commitment to providing quick and reliable access to its products.

Huawei launched its two-week delivery pledge in response to global demand from organizations looking to modernize their networks and establish new global locations within shorter timeframes. This will help customers to streamline their operations and reduce the costs associated with longer lead times.

Combining Huawei's innovative hardware, the FlashLink® intelligent algorithm, industry-leading SmartMatrix architecture, and a gateway-free active-active solution design, Huawei OceanStor Dorado all-flash storage sets new benchmarks for storage performance and reliability, delivering data services for mission-critical enterprise applications. It excels in a range of scenarios, from databases and virtualization to big data analytics, and is suitable for a variety of industries.

Huawei OceanStor Dorado 3000 V6 is an easy-to-use and cost-effective all-flash storage system designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Huawei OceanStor Dorado 5000 V6 is the next generation of mid-range all-flash storage systems and is equipped for the high availability, utilization, and usability requirements of medium and large enterprises thanks to its sizeable storage capacity and quick data access.

A next-generation, entry-level, intelligent hybrid flash storage system designed for high-growth businesses and the branches of large enterprises, Huawei OceanStor 2600 V5 is equipped with a premium hardware platform that provides powerful convergence capabilities along with intelligent management software. The storage system offers outstanding functionality, efficiency, reliability, and Operations and Maintenance (O&M) features, providing flexible backup and Disaster Recovery (DR) solutions for superior levels of business continuity and data security.

Huawei's pedigree in this area is well established, having been recognized as the market leader for Primary Storage in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for six consecutive years.

Todd Sun,Huawei's Vice President of Western Europe Enterprise Business Group, commented: "We are committed to helping customers overcome long lead times by providing continued access to our range of flash storage solutions. The time has come for flash storage solutions to be used in data centers, particularly as these now offer additional value through shorter lead times.

"Huawei is dedicated to working with customers and partners in every sector to deliver cutting-edge storage and network solutions and is supporting them with discounts and our two-week delivery commitment as part of our Fast Track initiatives."

The flash storage promotion will run until 31 December for customers in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Republic of Ireland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland.

Information on the Fast Track promotions for flash storage and network solutions is found online. Customers can contact their local Huawei office or distributors for a quotation.

