Huawei Cloud Stack Announces Six Scenario-specific Solutions for Carriers to Drive Efficiency, Revenue Growth, and Digital Inclusion

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC 2025, during the Huawei Cloud Carrier Forum, themed "Take a Cloud Leap to Transform from Telco to Techco", Huawei released six Huawei Cloud Stack-based scenario-specific solutions for carriers around the world, as well as a Telco2Techco Cloud Leap Program. They aim to help carriers enhance operational efficiency and generate new revenue streams through cloud innovation.

Shang Haifeng, President of Huawei Hybrid Cloud, delivering an opening speech through digital human Johnny Lyu, CTO of International Business, Huawei Cloud Stack, delivering a keynote Launch ceremony of Huawei's Telco2Techco Cloud Leap Program

Today, more and more carriers are transforming themselves from traditional telecommunications companies (telcos) to technology companies (or techcos). Shang Haifeng, President of the Huawei Hybrid Cloud, said: "This [telco-to-techco] transformation is not just about adopting new technologies; it is about redefining the role of carriers in a digital-first world. At Huawei Cloud, we are proud to partner with global carriers on their journey to becoming techcos."

In recent years, carrier transformation has typically started with an all-cloud transformation for boosting operational efficiency and enriching services for an enhanced customer experience. Johnny Lyu, CTO of International Business at Huawei Cloud Stack, said: "Huawei Cloud Stack offers a reliable cloud foundation. Today, we are releasing six scenario-specific solutions for carriers, helping them improve the efficiency of their businesses, platforms, and services, and start a second growth curve."

Huawei Cloud Stack's six scenario-specific solutions for carriers include three for enhancing internal operational efficiency and three out-of-the-box solutions aimed at driving external revenue growth.

Leap to Cloud to improve efficiency

FinTech : This solution supports secure, high-performance, and flexible operational capabilities for Mobile Money. It helps ensure the compliance of both mobile financial services and data while enhancing user experience for their customers.

: This solution supports secure, high-performance, and flexible operational capabilities for Mobile Money. It helps ensure the compliance of both mobile financial services and data while enhancing user experience for their customers. Marketing big data : This solution offers an efficient, one-stop, cloud-native data foundation with 200 built-in data models for simplified development. It guarantees 99.999% availability on the cloud, supporting customer acquisition and retention by carriers.

: This solution offers an efficient, one-stop, cloud-native data foundation with 200 built-in data models for simplified development. It guarantees 99.999% availability on the cloud, supporting customer acquisition and retention by carriers. AICC: A solid, centrally managed cloud foundation for Artificial Intelligence Contact Center (AICC) ensures 24/7 availability for services such as digital ambassadors for customer service, AI scheduling, and AI voice analytics.

Spark innovation with out-of-the-box solutions

Smart government : Huawei Cloud Stack provides a unified cloud operations platform, enhancing capabilities in product listing, metering and billing, and customer management. This enables better public services for both businesses and residents as well as digitalized, modernized city governance.

: Huawei Cloud Stack provides a unified cloud operations platform, enhancing capabilities in product listing, metering and billing, and customer management. This enables better public services for both businesses and residents as well as digitalized, modernized city governance. Smart education : This solution offers course management, remote classrooms, and exam management on the cloud. A high-concurrency, high-performance platform supports AI-generated live captions in multiple languages as well as knowledge graphs.

: This solution offers course management, remote classrooms, and exam management on the cloud. A high-concurrency, high-performance platform supports AI-generated live captions in multiple languages as well as knowledge graphs. Cloud phone: Huawei Cloud Stack supports cloud-based virtual phones with pre-installed apps, such as gaming and office tools. These virtual phones can serve as data backups for users, with flexible permissions control, helping carriers drive 4G conversion among subscribers.

Huawei Cloud Stack, together with Orange, Zain Kuwait, iSoftStone, and ULearning, jointly launched the Telco2Techco Cloud Leap Program underpinned by six scenario-specific solutions for carriers. Focusing on 10+ innovative service scenarios, this program offers project support, marketing support, training, enablement, and more, helping carriers accelerate the transition from telcos to techcos.

MWC Barcelona 2025 will be held from March 3 to March 6 in Barcelona, Spain. During the event, Huawei will showcase its latest products and solutions at stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1.

In 2025, commercial 5G-Advanced deployment will accelerate, and AI will help carriers reshape business, infrastructure, and O&M. Huawei is actively working with carriers and partners around the world to accelerate the transition towards an intelligent world.

For more information, please visit: https://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/mwc2025

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2634274/Shang_Haifeng__President_of_Huawei_s_Huawei_Cloud_Stack_Business_Dept__delivering_an_opening_speech.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2634275/Johnny_Lyu__CTO_of_International_Business__Huawei_Cloud_Stack__delivering_a_keynote.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2634276/Launch_ceremony_of_Huawei_s_Telco2Techco_Cloud_Leap_Program.jpg