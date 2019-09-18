HUAWEI CLOUD Launched EI Cluster Service and Industrial Intelligent Twins

Mr. Zheng commented, "Huawei have built full-stack, all-scenario AI solutions; it is now time to bring AI implementation to the next level. HUAWEI CLOUD will drive implementation forward. We will work with countless enterprises to bridge AI's commercial chasm so that AI can benefit and bring intelligence to every industry."

Four Keys to Successful AI Implementation

Global investors are enthusiastic about AI. Last year, Huawei proposed 3 major AI scenarios: repetitive, high-volume work; expert experience; and multi-domain collaboration. So far, HUAWEI CLOUD Enterprise Intelligence has been successfully applied to more than 500 projects in 10 industries, including urban management, manufacturing, healthcare, automobile, campus, and Internet.

Mr. Zheng also commented that "to successfully implement AI, we must coordinate four key roles: clear business scenarios, ISVs/SIs, devices/processes, and AI platforms."

1. Clear business scenarios refers to well-defined boundaries and objectives, closed-loop scenarios, and sufficient data. For example, Sanlian Hope, a Chinese synthetic fiber technology provider, visually inspects filaments. Workers were only able to inspect the last 100 meters of each spool, raising possible quality assurance issues. Since 2018, Sanlian Hope has worked with HUAWEI CLOUD to use AI to improve synthetic fiber quality inspection. Now they can inspect the quality of each spool

2. Readily available computing power. Currently, computing power is insufficient, expensive, and difficult to obtain. HUAWEI CLOUD now provides the world's fastest EI Cluster Service, powered by Atlas 900, to provide developers with sufficient and cost-efficient computing power. This EI cluster consists of thousands of Ascend 910 processors and can complete the ResNet-50 training on ImageNet within only 59.8 seconds, 15% faster than its runner-up. Unlike traditional hardware, the EI Cluster Service can be provisioned instantly to provide flexibly scalable computing power to meet growing demands.

3. Continuously evolving AI services. In the AI era, building an online, closed-loop system is critical.

4. Well-matched organization and talent. The talent, organization, and process must be well-matched to better serve humans. Shenzhen Airport worked with HUAWEI CLOUD to build an intelligent aircraft stand allocation system. The system frees operators from repetitive tasks by learning rules and analyzing valuable past experiences. Shuttle bus use was reduced as the flight docking ratio increased, improving passenger travel experience.

HUAWEI CLOUD Industrial Intelligent Twins, a New Engine for Industrial Intelligence

HUAWEI CLOUD officially released the Industrial Intelligence Twins for the manufacturing industry. As a new engine for intelligent industry transformation, it applies various technologies, such as knowledge graph–powered intelligent recognition engine, AI model–based intelligent prediction engine, and decision-making optimization engine.

The HUAWEI CLOUD Industrial Intelligent Twins has been applied to multiple fields, such as energy, mining, electric power, cement, and chemical fiber. For example, HUAWEI CLOUD cooperated with China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) to use the intelligent recognition engine to help identify hydrocarbon reservoirs, accelerating identification by 70%. HUAWEI CLOUD worked with the Golden Stone Group to use the intelligent optimization engine to improve the coal blending and coke quality prediction accuracy to over 95%. This saved the company over CNY 10 per ton of coke.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997468/HUAWEI_CLOUD_Industrial_Intelligent_Twins.jpg

SOURCE HUAWEI CLOUD