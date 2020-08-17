HUAWEI Assistant · TODAY Wins World-Renowned Red Dot Award 2020

Located at "the left most screen", HUAWEI Assistant · TODAY is a personal assistant embedded in HUAWEI smartphone, provides quick access to various services without downloading application. HUAWEI and HONOR mobile device users can simply start it by swiping right from the home screen. The smart assistant brings a new level of intelligent performance by helping users find services and information when and where they are needed. As of Q2 2020, HUAWEI Assistant - TODAY is making the lives of its 210 million MAUs in 170 countries and regions easier and more convenient every day.

From a product design perspective, HUAWEI Assistant · TODAY offers a seamless intelligent user experience. It breaks down the barriers between apps by efficiently providing services such as search and discovery, quick access, smart service dynamics and content recommendations at a single touch. It also learns users' preferences to offer recommendations that make the overall user experience more intuitive and optimised.

With HUAWEI Assistant · TODAY, users can now effortlessly search for any apps, settings and files on their smartphones while simultaneously scanning their tailored newsfeed for items of interest. Additionally, a key feature of the HUAWEI Assistant · TODAY is the smart service cards which displays notifications and reminders based on users' needs and specific usage scenarios. For instance, users can stay up to date on their favourite team with the Sports card while getting reminded of key travel details and updates in real-time with the Travel card based on their locations.

HUAWEI Assistant · TODAY will continue to work on bringing more smart services to its users to enhance their everyday lives. To do so, HUAWEI will unceasingly optimise perfect the product experience from the users' perspective, thereby offering each and every user an experience akin to having a personal assistant in their day-to-day activities.

About the Red Dot Design Award: Originating in Germany 1955, the Red Dot Design Award is one of the world's three major design awards along with the iF Design Award (Germany) and IDEA International Design Excellence Awards (America). With more than 18,000 entries, the Red Dot Design Award is established internationally as one of the most sought-after quality marks for good design. The award winners are presented in the yearbooks, museums and online. More information is available at www.red-dot.de.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1229060/HUAWEI_UCD_Center.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1229061/HUAWEI_Assistant___TODAY_won_Red_Dot_Award_Brands.jpg

