Huawei Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Intelligent, Automatic, and Self-managed Smart Data Centers

"The iPower technology helps Huawei manage all devices to ensure maximum efficiency and load balancing across the entire data center, while its iBattery, a smart battery management solution, aids real-time detection of voltage, current, temperature, and internal resistance of each battery cell," said Gautham Gnanajothi Global Research Director rand Head of Best Practices. "Another revolutionary functionality, iCooling; automatically controls the cooling system based on varying IT load dynamics by leveraging a deep neural network algorithm. At its full potential, it can accurately predict the optimal energy efficiency performance (PUE) at any given real time field conditions and IT load, thus enhancing cooling efficiency."

Huawei's smart modular data center solutions are further complemented by its cutting-edge data center management system, the iManager. It monitors key operational parameters by leveraging 3D visualised user interface, as well as standardises the management process of the data center. For instance, it analyses the tenant's behavioral aspects and provides recommendations to the data center manager to optimise sales and resource utilisation.

Huawei employs an Integrated Product Development (IPD) approach for new technology incubation. This is a cross-functional business process that consolidates all key activities involved in managing various elements of an offering, from concept to the end of the lifecycle management phase. The company complements this process with its Mobile Data Centers (MDC) solution, which supports computing platforms for driverless cars. Through this solution, Huawei presents the driverless car segment with industry-leading time synchronisation, accurate sensor data processing, multi-node real-time communication, minimised noise, low-power management, and fast and secure boot functionality.

"Huawei has grown from being an Asian pioneer to a global leader in visionary innovation and customer impact," noted Gautham. "Its smart data centres represent the next generation of data centre solutions that significantly enhance reliability, efficiency, and cost savings for end-users. Its customer-focused technologies and business strategies set it apart in an intensely competitive market and ensure long-term growth."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Leadership Award to the company that has demonstrated uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Harley Gadomski

P: 12104778469

E: harley.gadomski@frost.com

About Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes. At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 180,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com

Related Links

http://www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan