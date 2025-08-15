HUAWEI AppGallery Sets Stage for Epic Gaming Adventure at Gamescom 2025

One Week Countdown!

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for an exhilarating gaming adventure as HUAWEI AppGallery is gearing up to deliver an unforgettable gaming experience at Gamescom 2025! With only one week to go, HUAWEI AppGallery warmly invites gamers to immerse themselves in the excitement at the Cologne Fair (Booth A.040) from August 21 to August 24. This showcase blends blockbuster game hands-on, vibrant community activations, and exclusive promotions with immersive gaming experiences. The stage is set for an electrifying showcase that ignites the gaming community's drive for connection and innovation.

Elite Titles on AppGallery: Multiplayer Classics Unleashed

HUAWEI AppGallery has partnered with top-tier game developers to showcase an exceptional lineup of premier titles at Gamescom 2025, featuring Asphalt Legends by Gameloft, Ragnarok X: Next Generation by the Dream, Summoners War by Com2uS, Crystal of Atlan by Nuverse Games, Tree of Savior: NEO by NEOCRAFT, and Once Human by NetEase Games. Together with these superior games, HUAWEI AppGallery is set to deliver an exhilarating gaming showcase and a range of exciting activities at Gamescom.

Immersed under a striking 3-meter glowing tree, the HUAWEI AppGallery booth at Gamescom 2025 brings to life the enchanting world of Tree of Savior: NEO, where players can dive into the latest dungeon challenges and collect the rewarding stamps. The vibrant showcase also highlights Crystal of Atlan, inviting gamers to step onto a chessboard-inspired stage for an immersive adventure, and Once Human, where attendees encounter strange creatures in a thrilling post-apocalyptic setting.

Thrilling Activations at AppGallery's Booth

HUAWEI AppGallery transforms Booth A.040 into a dynamic hub of thrilling activities:

Epic Quest Arena : Hands-on gameplay demos deliver breathtaking visuals across the lineup, showcasing their cutting-edge optimization downloaded from HUAWEI AppGallery.

: Hands-on gameplay demos deliver breathtaking visuals across the lineup, showcasing their cutting-edge optimization downloaded from HUAWEI AppGallery. KOL Meet-and-Greet : Renowned gaming KOLs offering live discussions, challenges, and insights that amplify community engagement.

: Renowned gaming KOLs offering live discussions, challenges, and insights that amplify community engagement. Cosplay Clash : Professional cosplayers bring iconic characters to life with dynamic stage performances, creating shareable moments that fuse gaming and pop culture.

: Professional cosplayers bring iconic characters to life with dynamic stage performances, creating shareable moments that fuse gaming and pop culture. Victory Vault Raffles: Exclusive lucky draws offer exciting opportunities to win limited-edition merchandise and Huawei devices preloaded with premium game bundles, rewarding attendees with coveted prizes.

AppGallery Game Fest: A Global Rewards Extravaganza

Enhancing the thrill of Gamescom 2025, HUAWEI AppGallery Game Fest, running from now to August 24, presents exclusive offers to gamers with exclusive coupons providing up to 50% off in select countries (Germany, Netherlands, Austria, and Switzerland). This festival delivers rare in-game rewards, limited-time bonuses, and curated promotions across all featured titles, reinforcing AppGallery's position as a leading and experience-driven powerhouse.

HUAWEI AppGallery stands as a beacon of mobile gaming excellence, curating top-tier titles and VIP privileges that align with players' demand for social, accessible, and rewarding experiences. From nostalgic multiplayer adventures to instant-play thrills, this platform empowers a global community to connect and compete.

Join the Gaming Revolution

Dive into the action to experience the amazing AppGallery game titles and connect with fan-favorite gaming influencers and cosplayers!

Event Details:

Date : August 21-24, 2025

: Location : Hall 9, Booth A.040, Gamescom, Cologne Fair, Germany

: Hall 9, Booth A.040, Gamescom, Cologne Fair, For more information: https://www.facebook.com/AppGalleryOfficialPage/

About HUAWEI AppGallery

AppGallery is the official app distribution platform for Huawei devices, boasting a collection of 18 app categories featuring premium content curated globally. As one of the top 3 app global app distribution platforms, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local apps across categories including navigation and transport, news, social media, finance, entertainment, and others.

