Huawei and Turkcell Sign Memorandum of Understanding for Leading Network Joint Innovations at MWC 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC2025, Huawei and Turkcell (NYSE: TKC) (BIST: TCELL), Türkiye's technology leader signed Memorandum of Understanding to develop sustainable leading networks using innovative products and solutions in Turkcell Enhanced Network.

The collaboration between the companies includes further developing smart cities using next-generation features of 5G Advanced Technology in wireless network as well as innovations in ultra-speed broadband services in access network and Quantum Key distribution technology in IP network.

MoU signing between Turkcell and Huawei in Barcelona

With the power of 5G-A Technology, Turkcell and Huawei will design smart cities that aim to provide the best experience in areas focused on creating efficiency using cutting-edge technologies, such as autonomous vehicles, transportation, manufacturing facilities, and large venues. Companies will test and verify Tunnel Antenna Technology to reduce cable usage and improve coverage, Integrated Sensing and Communication (ISAC) Technology to improve high-accuracy localization, motion capture and activity recognition, Supersite Technology which uses the satellite as backhaul to enable redundant and sustainable communication. In other areas, such as Home Broadband, IP and WDM Network, Symmetric 50GPON Technology, which provides ultra-speed broadband connectivity for both download and upload and Quantum Key Distribution Technology, which establishes quantum safe encrypted services will be tested in the field.

Prof. Dr. V. Çağrı Güngör, Chief Technology Officer at Turkcell said: "Turkcell is committed to leading the way in next-generation network innovations. Our focus on 5G-A technology enables us to develop smart, efficient networks that are ready to meet the future demands of connectivity. Through continuous innovation, we aim to create networks that are more intelligent, sustainable, and capable of enhancing the digital experience for all."

Mr. Jim Lu, President of Huawei European Region said: "Huawei is dedicated to advancing the capabilities of 5G-A technology to drive the next generation of connectivity. Our focus is on supporting intelligent, sustainable networks that support the evolving needs of users and businesses. By innovating with cutting-edge technologies, we are shaping a more connected and resilient future."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2636702/MoU_signing_Turkcell_Huawei_Barcelona.jpg