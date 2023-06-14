Huawei and Sunline Jointly Launch the Digital CORE Solution to Help Banks Go Digital

SHANGHAI, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunline is an important partner of Huawei in the financial industry. The two parties unveiled several joint solutions at Huawei Intelligent Finance Summit (HIFS) 2023. Deep diving into digital and intelligent transformation, Huawei and Sunline are moving toward the future of digital finance.

During the summit, Philip Hong, Senior System Architect of Sunline, shared his insights into the trend of banks' core modernization and how banks can transform their core banking business from a single architecture to a new application architecture.

Philip Hong, Senior System Architect of Sunline Luan Wenyi, Senior Solution Director of Sunline

Luan Wenyi, Senior Solution Director of Sunline, noted that the Digital CORE Solution, which is built based on Huawei Cloud, will facilitate banks' digital transformation, and help them achieve visualized operations, quickly acquire new users, and boost business growth.

Apart from sharing insightful thoughts at the summit, Sunline also launched two products oriented to countries outside China jointly with Huawei: mCore and iCore, which are created based on a robust, scalable, and future-proof technical architecture. Leveraging the integration of cloud computing, micro-services, distributed framework, and API, mCore and iCore can seamlessly connect to other systems and applications.

The all-round and in-depth collaboration between Huawei and Sunline has made the two parties go global and create an increasing number of success stories worldwide. In the future, Huawei and Sunline will continue to work together and innovate, accelerating the digital transformation of the global financial industry.

For more information about HIFS 2023, please refer to:

https://e.huawei.com/en/events/2023/industries/finance/finance-summit

