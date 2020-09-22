Huawei and Intel Jointly Launch the Next-Gen FusionServer Pro V6 Intelligent Server

Kenneth Zhang, President of FusionServer Business, Huawei, spoke at length about how the computing industry needs to combine higher single-node computing power and density with intelligent O&M, to tackle the current challenges. "Improving server performance at the system level" Kenneth said, "along with high-density data center deployment and intelligent O&M, is essential for the development of the computing industry".

Huawei FusionServer Pro intelligent servers run on the x86 architecture to unlock powerful general and heterogeneous computing. The next-generation FusionServer Pro 2488H V6 houses four 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors in a 2U space, with 48 DDR4 DIMMs and 11 PCIe slots for local storage. The intelligent server is equipped with the latest AI training and inference modules to unleash up to 560 TFLOPS computing power on a single node.

Intel is one of the most important global partners of Huawei, attending the launch event of the FusionServer Pro 2488H V6, where it demonstrated the latest Intel data center products. One such product was the 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor. It provides AI acceleration and takes embedded AI performance to the next level with Intel® Deep Learning Boost (Intel® DL Boost) that supports the bfloat 16 format. The new generation product delivers 1.9 times higher inference performance than that of its predecessor. Intel offers memory technology in the form of the Intel® Optane™ persistent memory (PMem) 200 series to support real-time big data analytics. Running on the unrivaled configuration of the next-generation Intel processor, Huawei FusionServer Pro 2488H V6 delivers higher performance and better services for customers.

Advancing the Ecosystem with Close Collaboration

A thriving ecosystem supports technology and product development from the ground up. This explains why Huawei continues to develop ecosystems and advocates collaboration for mutual benefits. Kenneth Zhang noted that by working with Intel and other global partners, Huawei has built a broad portfolio of FusionServer Pro intelligent server products and solutions. "Thanks to our concerted effort, the FusionServer Pro collaborative ecosystem has flourished", Kenneth said.

Another set of diversified joint solutions is the Huawei SAP HANA solutions. These joint solutions consist of single-node, cluster, and TDI solutions and feature high performance, high reliability, and smooth scaling. The joint solutions are empowered by the Huawei FusionServer Pro series, allowing enterprises to accelerate their critical services, such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) and data warehouse, and quickly analyze key data to efficiently tap into the value of mass data.

Another speaker at the event was Li Peisong, Head of SAP Partner Adoption Center (SAP PAC) China, an important partner of Huawei. In his opinions, thanks to the close technical collaboration between SAP PAC and Huawei, the joint products are able to achieve high performance and serve as an IT platform that fully complies with the technical specifications of SAP.

Huawei FusionServer Pro series is highly regarded by other industry partners at the event. Leon Wang, Executive Director and CEO of Automated Systems Holdings Limited (ASL), a global solution provider listed on the Hong Kong Main Board, presented the benefits of Huawei FusionServer Pro intelligent server products. For Leon, ASL will partner with Huawei to drive their business to new heights, and create new value together.

New 5G, AI, and cloud technologies are making digital transformation a possibility. However, it does bring certain challenges, such as the requirement for diversified computing in every facet of the society. To embrace these challenges, Huawei will work with Intel and other global partners to fulfill the commitment to a global diversified supply system and supercharge the computing industry and ecosystem. Together, we will offer the premium FusionServer Pro intelligent server products and solutions for customers, providing unparalleled performance and a prosperous ecosystem that help industries move to digital.

