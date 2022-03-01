Huawei and du Sign MoU on MEC Innovation

5G is the cornerstone for digital transformation, and MEC is a fundamental technology in 5G and essential for unlocking new business value. With MEC, ubiquitous connections and high computing capabilities can enable individuals to enjoy an upgraded experience through services like VR, AR, and multimedia; and low latency and high security can be provided to enterprises by restricting data to within enterprise campuses. The sustainable development of both B2B and B2C services requires the scale-up of MEC.

As one of the fastest growing operators in the UAE, du excels in both 5G coverage and network rate, and holds a significant position in the Middle East market. Over the past years, du and Huawei have continuously innovated in MEC and implemented a batch of practices. For example, in February 2021, du, Huawei, and local partners leveraged 5G MEC to live broadcast the matches of the UAE's President's Cycling Cup, delivering a VR-based immersive experience to audience.

du and Huawei believe that their collaboration will bring a shared success. Saleem AlBlooshi said that "Mobilizing our joint forces together with Huawei is a big step for the mobile industry. Our ambitious framework sets to deliver high-quality certifications to empower business ventures not only in tech but across industries which further grounds du as a leading intelligent service and product provider."

Richard Liu said that Huawei has conducted extensive research in MEC and has deployed MEC-related 5G applications in various industries. With this as a solid basis, Huawei will help du unlock more MEC applications, providing diversified high-quality XR and multimedia services for individuals, and connectivity and computing capabilities to enterprises.

Digital transformation is in full swing, and MEC is a key driver to fast-track this process. Huawei will work with industry partners to advance MEC development and leverage cloud-edge synergy to empower more and more industries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757021/Huawei_du_Sign_MoU_MEC_Innovation.jpg

SOURCE Huawei Technologies Co., LTD.