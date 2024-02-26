Huawei Advances Intelligence as Operators Embrace First Year of Commercial 5.5G

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC Barcelona 2024, Huawei hosted a number of global operators, industry partners, and opinion leaders for discussions on future network-cloud-intelligence synergy at its "Advance Intelligence" showcase. The company aims to promote the intelligent digital transformation across industries, build a thriving industry ecosystem, accelerate the positive business cycle of 5G, and prepare for the upcoming 5.5G era.

Huawei booth at MWC Barcelona 2024

Huawei's booth in Hall 1 has been designed to imagine what an intelligent digital world with intelligent connectivity of everything would look like. The digital infrastructure of the future intelligent world will be deeply integrated into every aspect of our lives, industry, and society. These new business scenarios for people, homes, businesses, and vehicles will raise higher requirements for network capabilities. Huawei has showcased a full range of 5.5G, F5.5G, and Net5.5G products and solutions for multiple scenarios at MWC Barcelona 2024. It is committed to working with global operators and industry partners to embrace challenges and opportunities and lead the future intelligent world.

By the end of 2023, more than 300 5G commercial networks had been launched worldwide, serving more than 1.6 billion users. 5G development is now well underway, with the growth rate of global 5G users reaching seven times higher than that of 4G users in the same period. Operators using Huawei solutions ranked No. 1 regarding network experience during the 2023 testing by a well-known organization in key cities in Germany, Austria, and Netherlands. Huawei has also collaborated with world-leading operators and industry partners to find innovative solutions to meet higher requirements of new 5.5G applications and scenarios. Together, they have promoted 5.5G technology verification and network deployment, expanding the nascent 5.5G market.

Huawei has already helped operators start 5.5G commercial verification and testing in more than 20 cities around the world. The Middle East has formed a general consensus on 5.5G development, with all six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) having completed 5.5G 10 Gbps rate verification and incubation of new services such as RedCap and passive IoT.

The three major operators in China's mainland have all started 5.5G network deployment in major cities, to explore services for connected people, things, vehicles, industries, and homes. In Hong Kong, operators have also completed 5.5G 10 Gbps rate testing and verification in the C-band and mmWave and started to provision 5.5G FWA services.

In Europe, Finnish operators have concluded 5.5G technology verification on commercial networks, achieving a peak rate of greater than 10 Gbps, and verified the passive IoT technology. In Germany, operators operating on the 6 GHz band have also achieved a peak rate of 12 Gbps using multi-carrier techniques.

Huawei will also launch the industry's first telecom foundation model at MWC. This foundation model will offer role-based and scenario-based intelligent applications to support industry demand for agile service provisioning, accurate user experience assurance, and efficiency O&M across domains. It will also help operators empower employees and improve user satisfaction to comprehensively boost network productivity.

5.5G is expected to see commercial launch in 2024, and Huawei has reaffirmed its commitment to working with operators around the world to explore the evolution to 5.5G. The company aims to help build ubiquitous networks that are efficient, collaborative, green, stable, and intelligent so that operators can deliver premium experience. Such industry collaboration will take intelligent digital transformation to deeper levels and lead us to an intelligent world faster.

Huawei's enterprise business will unveil new intelligent digital solutions for 10 industries and a series of flagship products under the theme "Leading Infrastructure to Accelerate Industrial Intelligence". The company is eager to join hands with its customers and partners around the world to explore innovations and practices in intelligent digital transformation. Huawei is committed to becoming the most reliable partner for intelligent digital transformation across industries.

Huawei's device business will showcase a lineup of high-end, fashion-forward, and technology-driven flagship products at the event. Their booth is divided into scenario-based experience zones including on "Fashion Forward", "Creation of Beauty", and "Fitness & Health" which will focus on how Huawei's solutions infuse daily life with new technologies and enrich scenario-based experiences. While continuing to invest in technology innovation in 2024, Huawei's device team is committed to making further breakthroughs and building rich and personalized lifestyles for global consumers.

MWC Barcelona 2024 will be held from February 26 to February 29 in Barcelona, Spain. During the event, Huawei will showcase its latest products and solutions at stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1.

With the 2024 commercial launch of 5.5G, Huawei is collaborating with operators and partners around the world to pursue exciting new innovation in networks, cloud, and intelligence. Together, we will drive 5G business and foster a thriving industry ecosystem, creating a new era for intelligent digital transformation. For more information, please visit: https://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/mwc2024.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2347274/Huawei_booth_MWC_Barcelona_2024.jpg