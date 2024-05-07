Huatai Securities Unveils Cutting-edge FinTech Solutions at the Dubai FinTech Summit

DUBAI, UAE, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huatai Securities Co., Ltd (Stock Code: 601688.SH, 6886.HK, HTSC.L; "the Company"), a leading technology-driven financial group, has participated in the second edition of the Dubai FinTech Summit for the first time, hosted by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). As a significant and prominent financial institution representative from China, Huatai Securities showcased its cutting-edge technologies by highlighting its diverse business solution platforms and systems.

The Dubai FinTech Summit serves as a global platform for innovation, bringing together the brightest minds, policymakers, and influencers to collectively shape the future of FinTech and the financial industry. The summit attracted the participation of over 8,000 decision-makers, 300 thought leaders, and 200 exhibitors from various countries and regions, including the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, South Korea, India, China, Europe, and the United States.

During the summit, Huatai Securities highlighted its leading technology in service systems and platforms, including "HTSC CONNECT", an integrated service platform for financial institutions and corporate customers, as well as "ZhangLe Fortune Path", a one-stop wealth management services platform for global assets for individual customers. Huatai Securities also showcased its latest digital business systems and platforms, including the Credit Analysis Management System (CAMS) and the HTSC Electronic Advanced Dealing System (HEADS), which were officially released to the market in 2023. These platforms cater to institutional investors, offering research, trading, and risk management capabilities. These advancements demonstrate Huatai Securities' ongoing commitment to empowering innovation in business models and continuously improving customer service capabilities. Furthermore, Huatai Securities implemented HTSC Digital Employee, an automated and intelligent service for financial business operations. The adoption of digital employees aims to assist employees in resolving repetitive tasks and enhance overall personnel efficiency.

Leveraging the summit, Huatai Securities is committed to sharing its innovative experiences and fostering connections with leading players in the financial technology industry. By integrating best practices and insights from different countries, the Company is well-prepared to tackle the increasingly complex challenges of the international financial market and seize opportunities for transformative growth.

Huatai Securities is bolstering its presence in the Middle East market while actively supporting financial connectivity for countries within this area. With a strong foothold in global markets, including the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Europe, and the United States, Huatai Securities stands as a prominent player in international business. Leveraging its expanding global network, Huatai Securities will continue to provide integrated financial services across domestic and international markets. These encompass overseas listings, cross-border mergers and acquisitions, and regional business spin-offs designed to empower Chinese enterprises, enabling them to explore new markets and become integral parts of the global innovation ecosystem.

About Huatai Securities

Established in 1991, Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (601688.SH; 6886.HK; HTSC.LI) played a key role in modernizing China's securities industry with financial technologies, offering a diverse range of financial services to individuals and institutions. In 2023, the Company achieved an operating revenue of RMB 36.6 billion and a net profit attributable to the parent company of RMB 12.8 billion, solidifying its position as a frontrunner in the Chinese securities sector, and aiming to become a preeminent investment bank with strong footprint in China and global influence.