Huaiyin in Jinan, Shandong, Intent on Transforming into China's Top Health and Wellness City

JINAN, China, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to information released on December 13 by the People's Government of Huaiyin District, Huaiyin will expend all necessary effort on building a new medical science city comprising an international smart medical city, a green health demonstration zone and a health and wellness tourism demonstration site. This will be achieved by fully capitalizing on the medical resources within its jurisdiction.

Precision Medicine Industrial Park Shandong First Medical University

Strategically located as one of the main downtown areas of Jinan, the capital of Shandong Province, Huaiyin District is steeped in culture and history and blessed with a beautiful ecological environment; it also has accumulated a wealth of medical resources.

In recent years, the district has focused on building a first-class domestic health and wellness center with a global presence, utilizing these extensive medical resources, according to Jinan City Huaiyin District New Media Center. There are 573 medical institutions within the jurisdiction of Huaiyin, including 9 AAA hospitals, including Shandong Provincial Hospital and Shandong Cancer Hospital. Jinan Medical Center is particularly notable. It extends over an area of 35 square kilometers with a total investment of RMB200 billion. It contains multiple functional areas such as a medical Silicon Valley, the Life Science and Technology Innovation Industrial Zone, and the Eco-health and Wellness Demonstration Zone. It has accommodated a range of high-end integrated medical project service clusters such as Shulan International Hospital, Shandong First Medical University, National Healthcare Big Data Center (North China), Shandong Cancer Hospital Proton Clinical Research Center, Shierming International Ophthalmology and Optometry Clinical Center, and Precision Medicine Industrial Park.

Going forward, the district will continue to capitalize on its cutting-edge medical resources so as to fuel increasingly vigorous development of Jinan Medical Center and enable the city of Jinan to firmly establish itself as a health and wellness center.

