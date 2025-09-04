HTX Research: Crypto Industry Flourishes in H1 2025, with TRON and HTX Driving Dual Momentum

PANAMA CITY, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HTX Research, the dedicated research division of HTX, has released its latest report " H1 2025 Key Industry Highlights ". The report highlights that the first half of 2025 witnessed a flourishing, multi-point prosperity across the crypto industry. From Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) becoming a "standard" corporate strategy, to legacy Ethereum projects regaining growth momentum, and the rapid escalation of the stablecoin payment wars, the market is entering a phase marked by structural opportunities. Within this dynamic landscape, TRON has consolidated its leadership in stablecoin channels, while HTX has strengthened its competitive edge in new token trading, making them standout cases in H1 2025.

TRON: Keeping Dominance in Stablecoin Payments

Amid intensifying competition in stablecoin settlement networks, TRON has firmly established itself as the "king of payments." By mid-2025, TRON hosted over $80 billion in circulating USDT, accounting for more than half of the global supply, with daily transaction volumes exceeding $21 billion. Its low fees, high efficiency, and deep integration with leading exchanges have created an unshakable network effect across cross-border payments and emerging markets.

Beyond scale, TRON is also experimenting with integrating the DAT model into its ecosystem. By combining equity financing with on-chain staking yields, the TRX treasury is positioned to expand continuously. This approach not only enhances token value support but also enriches the financial logic underpinning stablecoin infrastructure.

HTX: Strengthening Competitiveness Through New Token Trading

In the exchange sector, HTX has reinforced its leadership through outstanding performance and growth in different segments, especially in the trading volume of new tokens. By mid-August, HTX's cumulative spot trading volume of newly listed tokens reached $38 billion, ranking second among major exchanges and capturing 22% of daily new-coin trading. With rapid listings of trending assets and strong liquidity depth, HTX has become a preferred platform for new token launches.

Meanwhile, HTX has steadily climbed in multiple authoritative global rankings, with liquidity and reserves expanding, further cementing its competitive standing in the market.

TRON–HTX Dual Momentum

TRON and HTX have demonstrated a powerful "chain–payment–exchange" synergy in 2025. TRON continues to expand its dominance in stablecoin settlement, reinforce its DeFi ecosystem, and pioneer the TRX DAT model for payments and lending. HTX, on the other hand, has boosted activity in new token markets, further accelerating its growth. This dual-engine dynamic has placed both TRON and HTX at the core of the stablecoin and exchange ecosystems.

Conclusion

Beyond the standout performances of TRON and HTX, the report also sheds light on other critical developments: DAT is becoming a standard strategy for companies, legacy projects in the Ethereum ecosystem are regaining vitality through compliance and technological upgrades, and perpetual DEX aggregators are emerging as one of the most promising new sectors. At the same time, the intensifying stablecoin payment wars underscore the principle that "channels are king."

On the macro front, expectations of a Federal Reserve policy shift, easing inflation, and potential rate cuts are fueling renewed inflows into risk assets. Capital is rotating away from Bitcoin dominance toward Ethereum and other sectors with strong yields and new narratives. Overall, the first half of 2025 emphasizes value and structural opportunities rather than broad market bubbles. Looking ahead, projects with solid fundamentals, regulatory clarity, and sustainable models are best positioned to capture growth and withstand volatility in the next stage of the market cycle.

