HTX July Report: Tops Global Exchange Ranking in Trading Volume Growth, New Listing Delivers 25x Return

According to CoinGecko's latest Q2 exchange report , HTX topped global rankings for trading volume growth, significantly outperforming industry averages. Additionally, CoinDesk's July exchange market share report noted that HTX achieved the second-largest market share increase year-to-date, trailing only Binance—cementing its place among the top-tier global trading platforms.

In July, HTX achieved remarkable performance metrics, including a 45% surge in new user registrations and 33% growth in trading volume month-over-month. HTX's native growth engine keeps firing on all cylinders, propelled by surging organic traffic and industrial rankings that are fostering an increasingly vibrant ecosystem.

HTX listed 12 new assets in July spanning AI, meme coin, and layer 1 sectors. Among them, token M debuted exclusively on the platform and soared as much as 25x, creating a significant wealth effect for early participants. The AI-focused ANI , buoyed by comments from Elon Musk, quickly became the hottest on-chain project in the humanoid AI category, posting a peak gain of 426% after listing. Other additions such as BLUM and COOKIE broadened HTX's exposure to high-growth sectors.





Campaigns Drive Liquidity and Brand Reach

On the marketing operations front, HTX ran campaigns exclusive to stablecoins, centered on USD1, USDC, and USDD, generating over $400 million in spot trading volume. Additionally, the HTX 12th-Anniversary Carnival has begun and will run until September 12. Participants can light up "Task Planets" to earn rewards, including trading fee rebate vouchers, 0% margin interest vouchers, token airdrops, merchandise, and entries into lucky draws with grand prizes of 120 million $HTX and a $2,000 travel fund.

During Istanbul Blockchain Week, HTX achieved 48+ million impressions in the Turkey market alone, and built deeper ties with partners including 0G Labs, 100xLabs, and Castrum Capital, which facilitated the listing of COOKIE. Online exposure rose by 60.8% versus prior events, with registrations and deposits hitting 14-day highs.

Research and Product Upgrades Strengthen Platform

This July, HTX Research published the first part of its in-depth report " The New Stablecoin Order: Restructuring Global Payments, Regulatory Legitimization, and the Capital War ," offering a macro view of stablecoin dynamics and forward trends.

HTX also launched version 11.0 of its app , redesigning the homepage, assets page, and trading page with overhauled interfaces. Following the upgrade, homepage click-through rates jumped by 24%, streamlining the user experience.

DAO Vision Refreshes with New Whitepaper

HTX DAO released a newly updated Whitepaper, marking a pivotal declaration of strategic direction. The initiative signals HTX's evolution—from a centralized exchange to a core force in on-chain financial governance—committed to building a user-led "Freeport of Finance." Under this vision, all participants will not only share in the platform's growth but also gain genuine decision-making power. Moving forward, the development of HTX DAO will be driven collectively by its community, opening a new chapter that blends decentralized governance with CeFi infrastructure.

Strong Security and Transparent Reserves

As a pioneer in implementing Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves, HTX has consistently demonstrated its dedication to transparency by publicly disclosing reserve data for 34 consecutive months. As of August 1, 2025, all reserve ratios stood at or above 100%, with full transparency via the Assets > PoR Reports section on its website.

From accelerating user and trading growth to delivering standout crypto returns, product innovation, and global brand engagement, the July performance numbers underscore HTX's ability to execute across multiple fronts. The exchange continues to deepen its user-centric approach and advance product and service innovations to help more traders seize the opportunities of the next market cycle.

