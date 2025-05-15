HTX Hot Listings Week 6 May 2025: Top Gainer Up 521% as Bitcoin Breaks $100K Again

SINGAPORE, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Bitcoin surged back above $100,000, the crypto market saw a notable resurgence in trading activity and investor enthusiasm over the past week. On HTX, several trending tokens—spanning Solana Memecoins, Ethereum Memes, AI, and Restaking sectors—recorded sharp gains and significant trading volume from May 6 to May 12. Below are the recently standout tokens based on 7-day performance:

Solana Meme Sector

image_838145_35850679 1

MOODENG (+521%)

Inspired by the viral pygmy hippopotamus "Moo Deng" in Thailand, this token combined community-driven buzz and the surging popularity of Solana Meme coins to become the week's most impressive gainer, skyrocketing over fivefold.

For details, please read: What is MOODENG?

GOAT (+164%)

As the First meme coin created by truth_terminal, GOAT is inspired by a notorious internet meme and becomes a symbol of the AI's capacity for randomness, disruption, and memetic influence. Positioned at the intersection of AI and meme culture, GOAT quickly captured market attention with over $200 million in trading volume just days after its launch.

For details, please read: What is GOAT?

PNUT (+147%)

PNUT pays tribute to Peanut the Squirrel, which was taken away by NYSDEC and euthanised. It blends political satire with meme culture, gaining further attention after Elon Musk reposted related content on X, driving strong community engagement.

For details, please read: What is PNUT?

GRIFFAIN (+78%)

Griffain is a blockchain-based AI platform designed to operate within the Solana ecosystem. The project focuses on creating a robust and scalable DeFi solution that supports seamless token swaps, liquidity provision, and ecosystem growth. It aims to empower users with efficient tools for trading and managing digital assets while maintaining transparency and decentralization as core principles.

For details, please read: What is GRIFFAIN?

Ethereum Meme Sector

NEIRO (+104%)

NEIRO is the Shiba Inu who has gained popularity on social media, similar to Kabosu (DOGE). As a retro-style Ethereum meme token, NEIRO taps into nostalgia with classic meme aesthetics and narrative playbooks. Its rapid rise last week signals renewed interest in vintage meme formats.

For details, please read: What is NEIRO?

PEPE (+80%)

PEPE leverages the cultural significance of the meme, positioning itself in the meme coin market alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. It has no intrinsic utility beyond speculative trading, with its rapid rise fueled by social media, exchange listings, and the overall meme coin trend. The token's resurgence affirms its solid community foundation and lasting appeal.

For details, please read: What is PEPE?

DEGEN (+161%)

Degen started as a meme token on the BASE chain for rewarding participants in the Farcaster Degen channel but gained quite some attention due to its performance in the secondary market.

For details, please read: What is DEGEN?

AI & Restaking Sectors

KAITO (+113%)

KAITO is the native token and the fundamental building block of the AI-powered InfoFi network. It helps shape the direction of the ecosystem by influencing how attention is allocated across the network.

For details, please read: What is KAITO?

ETHFI (+98%)

ETHFI is the token of Ether.fi, which is a non-custodial liquidity staking protocol that allows stakers to maintain control over their private keys, thereby ensuring the security and autonomy of their assets.

For details, please read: What is ETHFI?

