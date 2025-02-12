HTX DAO Celebrates First Anniversary with Explosive Growth and Bold Plans for 2025

SINGAPORE, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HTX DAO, a leading decentralized autonomous organization in the blockchain space, commemorates its first anniversary with resounding success. Throughout 2024, HTX DAO demonstrated strong market performance, refined its decentralized governance model, and empowered its community, laying the foundation for continued success in 2025 and beyond.

HTX DAO's First Annual Report: $HTX Demonstrates Exceptional Growth in 2024

HTX DAO has achieved significant milestones in its inaugural year . The number of users subscribed to $HTX Earn reached an impressive 391,221, with a total subscription value of $4.308 billion. As of January 22, 2025, $HTX holders had grown to over 728,900, highlighting its expanding influence within the cryptocurrency market.

In 2024, $HTX's market performance was exceptional. After dipping to a low of $0.0000008 in early August, $HTX surged to an all-time high of $0.000003596, marking a remarkable 350% increase. Currently, $HTX is trading at approximately $0.0000023, reflecting a nearly threefold rise in its average price.

This growth is attributed to a combination of factors, including an effective token burn mechanism that saw 49 trillion $HTX tokens burned in 2024, effectively managing supply and demand.

Empowering the Community Through Decentralized Governance

At the core of HTX DAO is its commitment to community-driven governance. In 2024, HTX DAO reinforced its decentralized model by actively involving its users in the decision-making process. The DAO held two governance committee elections, resulting in the selection of 11 community-elected members, all chosen by $HTX holders, ensuring genuine decentralization. Key initiatives launched in 2024 include:

Vote to List: This innovative model gives users with higher Rocket Value (based on token holdings and trading activity) greater voting power in crypto listing proposals,making the process more community-driven and promoting a healthy ecosystem.

Surprise Gift: This fun and engaging feature allows projects to distribute crypto rewards to users, boosting participation and real-time interaction.

Multi-Farming for Launchpool: The DAO proposed a new staking model, the One Asset, Multiple Rewards which allows users to earn both yields and airdrops from a single asset, offering a smarter and more user-friendly experience. In 2024, Launchpool distributed $5.19 million in rewards, with a peak APY of 100%, making it one of the hottest yield-generating tools in the market.

These initiatives exemplify HTX DAO's commitment to decentralization, ensuring that the community plays a central role in shaping the platform's future.

Looking Ahead to 2025: The Road to The People's Exchange 2.0

In 2025, HTX DAO will be focusing on further advancing its core mission: driving token burns, refining community-driven governance, and expanding its global presence. With more high-quality projects joining the ecosystem and innovative collaborations underway, the DAO is poised to embark on the journey toward The People's Exchange 2.0, driven by a long-term vision of building a metaverse free port aimed at achieving financial freedom for all 8 billion people on Earth.

Key plans for 2025 include:

Expanding Global Reach: The DAO aims to increase $HTX's global liquidity by listing on additional cryptocurrency exchanges, building upon its successful 2024 listings on 28 platforms. 50% of HTX's revenue will be allocated towards $HTX buybacks and burns, increasing token scarcity and supporting long-term value growth.

Enhancing Community Governance: HTX DAO encourages all community members to actively engage in governance proposals and contribute innovative ideas to improve the platform. This participation is integral to shaping the DAO's future and fostering collaboration across the ecosystem.

As the HTX DAO whitepaper states, "The 'X' within HTX embodies adaptability, inclusivity, and the potential for exponential growth." HTX DAO is committed to embracing the future of blockchain technology and empowering its community to shape the future of decentralized finance.

About HTX DAO

As a multi-chain deployed decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), HTX DAO demonstrates an innovative governance approach. Unlike traditional corporate structures, it adopts a decentralized governance structure composed of a diversified group, jointly committed to the success of this organization. This unique ecosystem advocates openness and encourages all DAO participants to propose ideas that can promote the development of HTX DAO.

