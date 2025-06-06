HTL Biotechnology inaugurates a new production line dedicated to sterile hyaluronic acid

JAVENÉ, France, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of National Bioproduction and Biomedicines Day (JNBB), which enjoys the high patronage of the President of the French Republic, HTL Biotechnology confirms its position as a globalleader in the development and production of pharmaceutical-grade biopolymers, by inaugurating a new production unit dedicated to sterile hyaluronic acid at its Javené (Ille-et-Vilaine) site, a true flagship of French biomanufacturing.

With over 30 years of expertise in biopolymers, HTL Biotechnology is reaffirming its commitment through this new production unit to the development of innovative therapeutic solutions for the medicine of today and tomorrow.

The manufacture of sterile hyaluronic acid opens the way to new therapeutic opportunites . This cutting-edge process now makes it possible to combine hyaluronic acid with heat-sensitive active molecules, previously incompatible with traditional heat sterilization methods. Simultaneously, mastery of aseptic processes eliminates any risk of microbial contamination and ensures optimum pharmaceutical quality. This innovation marks a decisive step in the development of new combined formulations, bringing improved clinical benefits for patients in many fields, such as ophthalmology and drug delivery.

This €12 million investment, part of HTL Biotechnology's €100 million 2022-2026 strategic plan, pursues two main goals: to explore new opportunities in bioproduction, and to strengthen the company's position as a key player in future applications of hyaluronic acid in healthcare. Production is scheduled to start in 2026, following qualification and validation of the industrial equipment.

To guarantee the quality and efficiency of this new production unit, HTL Biotechnology has set up specific in-house training courses to instruct its staff in aseptic procedures and the handling of this new product. Because of the highly technical nature of this product, a team of ten specialists has been trained in the specific skills required for its production ensuring the highest quality standards.

François Fournier, CEO of HTL Biotechnology, states: "I'm delighted with the prospects this investment gives us for further innovation in pharmaceutical-grade biopolymers. The breadth and complementarity of our portfolio is unique, and we are proud to be able to serve our customers even better. Thanks to this new unit, promising future applications can be explored, offering innovative solutions for the benefit of patients. I am delighted to be able to count on this new facility, which makes our historic Javené site a true flagship for French bioproduction."

As an active member of France Biolead, HTL Biotechnology is proud to take part in the second National Biomanufacturing and Biomedicines Day, which this year enjoys the patronage of French President Emmanuel Macron. The company welcomes this recognition, which underscores the strategic importance of the French biomanufacturing and biomedical industry, at the heart of the challenges facing public health, and France.

About HTL

HTL Biotechnology is a French biotech company and world leader in the development and responsible biomanufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade biopolymers (Hyaluronic Acid, Polynucleotides and soon recombinant human collagen). These biopolymers are used by healthcare companies to develop treatments in a variety of leading therapeutic areas such as ophthalmology, dermatology, medical aesthetics and rheumatology. HTL Biotechnology recently strengthened its position as world leader in the development of pharmaceutical-grade biopolymers by acquiring, through its subsidiary HTL Biotechnology Innovation Inc. (HTL BII - New Jersey), a recombinant protein platform whose most advanced product is recombinant human collagen type III (rhCOL3) at a world-class scientific research center. To meet the world's growing need for biopolymers, the company also has subsidiaries in Asia and is building a neuromodulator production unit in the United States (HTL BMI - Massachusetts). Historically based in Javené (Brittany - France), the company brings together production, innovation, R&D , as well as quality activities on its site. HTL Biotechnology employs nearly 300 people worldwide.

To learn more about HTL Biotechnology: https://htlbiotech.com/

LinkedIn: HTL Biotechnology

X: @HTL_Biotech

Instagram: @htlbiotechnology

Press contact

Nathalie Chevallon - HTL Biotechnology

nchevallon@htlbiotech.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2701812/HTL_Biotechnology_Logo.jpg