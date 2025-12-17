HT Materials Science-led Consortium Receives $2.6 Million Grant From Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund to Develop Direct-Liquid Cooling Technology

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HT Materials Science (HTMS) announced today that DLCool, a consortium it leads in partnership with Dublin City University (DCU) and solid-state heat pump manufacturer Exergyn Ltd., has been awarded a €2.3 million ($USD2.6 million) grant from Disruptive Technologies Innovation Funding. The DLCool consortium, based at the DCU Innovation Hub, was established by HTMS to develop innovative technologies that increase energy and lower energy consumption in cooling systems.

The grant will be used in the development of heat-transfer fluid additives that will be applied to direct liquid cooling for data centers, solid-state heat pumps and electric batteries.

"This grant advances a critical next phase in the development of heat transfer fluid technology. HTMS has successfully deployed our signature product, Maxwell®, with valued partners including Tabreed, Saudi Aramco, Ericsson and Amazon to drastically reduce the energy used to cool their facilities throughout the world. Now, with the support of the Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund, and with our partners at DCU and Exergyn, we will continue advancing breakthrough technologies that will increase efficiency for an even broader range of next-generation industries," said Thomas Grizzetti, CEO of HTMS.

Developed and manufactured by HTMS, Maxwell® is a drop-in fluid additive for cooling systems that can increase energy efficiency by up to 15 percent in most commercial and industrial HVAC systems. Created by suspending sub-micron particles of aluminum oxide in a base fluid of water or glycol, Maxwell™ is a non-toxic, fully recyclable additive that enhances heat transfer in industrial HVAC systems. The improved heat transfer reduces energy consumption while increasing system capacity.

The Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund (DTIF) is a challenge-based €500 million fund established under the Irish government's National Development Plan (NDP) in 2018, under the Project Ireland 2040 initiative. The Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment manages the DTIF with administrative support from Enterprise Ireland.

The Fund was created to drive collaboration between Ireland's world-class research base and industry as well as direct competition among enterprises for funding in support of the development and adoption of these technologies. The aim is to support investment in the development and deployment of disruptive technologies and applications on a commercial basis.