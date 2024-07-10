HSG Laser, a world-leading provider of metal shaping solutions, has opened a new manufacturing facility in Thailand

CHICAGO, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HSG Laser, the global leader in metal shaping equipment and solutions, has opened its first manufacturing facility in Bangkok, Thailand as part of its global expansion strategy to support its growing international customer base.

The new 10,000m² facility includes world-class laser cutting production lines which allow HSG Laser to meet the needs of its global customers with high-quality and affordable laser cutting services. These include flat cutting, tube cutting, sheet cutting, 3D five-axis and automation solutions.

HSG Laser opens first manufacturing facility in Thailand, Solidifying Position as World Leader in Metal Shaping Solutions

With an anticipated production capacity of 2,000 units annually, the new Bangkok manufacturing facility will play an important role in achieving HSG Laser's ambition to reach an annual production capacity of more than 10,000 units globally each year.

The Bangkok production facility complements HSG Laser's existing international network, which includes four manufacturing facilities in China, a newly established headquarters in Chicago overseeing North American operations, a European base in Düsseldorf, and an innovative R&D center in Tokyo.

Evolving from a small team in China in 2006 to a global powerhouse with over 2,000 employees across more than 100 countries, HSG Laser has established itself as the global leader in the metal shaping industry.

HSG Laser offers a full range of cutting, bending, welding, and automation equipment, serving critical industries such as shipbuilding, automotive manufacturing, medical equipment and construction industries.

The secret to its meteoric rise lies in its unwavering commitment to delivering professional, best-in-class solutions at accessible price points.

Paolo Musante, Managing Advisor to HSG said:

"Our new production facility in Thailand and our global expansion plans mark a new era for HSG Laser, transforming us into a truly worldwide operation. We're not just expanding our footprint; we're shaping the future of manufacturing in every corner of the globe. By bringing cutting-edge, affordable, and sustainable metal shaping solutions to critical industries worldwide, we're empowering our clients' high-speed growth while enhancing efficiency, safety, and sustainability. This global network cements our position as the most reliable partner for metal shaping solutions."

About HSG Laser

Founded in 2006, HSG (which stands for High Speed Growth) Laser is a world-leading provider of metal shaping equipment and solutions, dedicated to supporting clients across various industries in achieving high-speed growth. With a comprehensive range of cutting, bending, welding, and automation equipment, HSG serves customers in over 100 countries, helping critical industries operate more efficiently, safely, and sustainably.

