HSG Laser Enhances Local Service with Dual Warehouses in Germany and Poland

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to strengthen its service capabilities and accelerate delivery times in Europe, HSG Laser, a global leader in laser cutting and intelligent manufacturing solutions, has launched two regional warehouses in Germany and Poland. This investment reflects the company's commitment to local responsiveness and long-term presence in the European market.

The Krefeld warehouse in Germany, operational since March 2025, is strategically located near major logistics hubs like Rotterdam and Antwerp. With a 10,000 m² core area, it enables fast delivery to customers in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, and surrounding regions.

Complementing this, the Gdynia warehouse in Poland—active since December 2023 and located near the Port of Gdansk—supports customers in Poland, Czechia, Slovakia, Eastern Germany. This site offers comparable capacity and machine inventory, leveraging lower operating costs and efficient inland transportation to ensure fast 2–3 day delivery across Eastern Europe.

By holding machines closer to where they are needed, HSG helps manufacturers eliminate long lead times, reduce supply chain risks, and respond quickly to market demands. This warehousing strategy is part of HSG's broader localization efforts, which prioritize not only equipment performance but also service reliability, installation speed, and customer uptime. "For us, logistics is not just about moving machines—it's about empowering customers with speed, flexibility, and trust," said an HSG spokesperson. With this expansion, HSG Europe reinforces its mission to deliver world-class technology backed by local expertise and responsive support.

