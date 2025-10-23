HSG Laser Awarded Top Industry Honor at Blechexpo 2025 for Its Smart Manufacturing Innovation

STUTTGART, Germany, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HSG Laser, a global leader in intelligent laser metal processing solutions, made a strong impression at Blechexpo 2025, one of the world's premier sheet metal processing exhibitions. The company showcased its two latest innovations — the all new G3015H and TS2 — marking a new generation of high-efficiency, high-precision laser cutting systems.

HSG Europe Product Expert Paolo Musante received awardon-site from Editor-in-Chief of MM MaschinenMarkt

During the show, HSG Laser received the prestigious "International Spotlight" honor from the Chief Editor of MM MaschinenMarkt Germany, recognizing the company's GH-Store Pro Premium Intelligent Laser Automation System for its cutting-edge automation and contribution to advancing smart manufacturing. This accolade positioned HSG Laser as one of the most remarkable exhibitors at this year's event.

As part of its continued commitment to empowering global fabricators, HSG Laser unveils its Open Day on November in Düsseldorf, under the theme "Smart Storage, Boundless Future." The event will officially launch the Store Pro Automated Storage System, offering visitors an immersive experience of next-level intelligent logistics and smart factory integration.

In Europe, HSG Laser remains committed to building a customer-centric ecosystem — combining local expertise, efficient logistics, and continuous innovation — to empower partners and fabricators across the region with smarter, more reliable manufacturing solutions. The Poland–Germany dual-warehouse strategy, officially announced in June, underscores this long-term commitment to serving European customers with greater proximity and efficiency.

About HSG Laser

Founded in 2006, HSG Laser is a leading global manufacturer of intelligent metal processing equipment, specializing in laser cutting, tube processing, bending, and welding automation systems. With a presence in over 100 countries and regional centers across Europe, North America, Japan, India, and Asia-Pacific, HSG Laser is committed to driving the transformation of manufacturing through innovation, reliability, and digital intelligence.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2803622/HSG_Europe_Product_Expert_Paolo_Musante_received_awardon_site_Editor_in_Chief_MM.jpg