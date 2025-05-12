HSA Group and the European Union Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Youth Job Creation and Economic Opportunities Through Innovation in Yemen

Social Innovation Lab: Education Challenge kicks off as a flagship initiative under the new partnership

DUBAI, UAE, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HSA Group's Economic Development Initiatives (EDI) unit is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with the European Union (EU), focused on powering job creation and economic opportunity for youth through innovation as a pathway to stability and security in Yemen.

This long-term collaboration reflects a shared commitment to support the critical role of Yemen's private sector in empowering communities through innovation and employment. Working together, HSA Group and the European Union aim to invest in local potential, stimulate Yemen's innovation ecosystem, and create economic opportunities for youth that are essential to Yemen's future.

As a first step in this exciting new chapter, the two parties are launching the Social Innovation Lab (SIL): Education Challenge, building on the success of the inaugural SIL pilot launched in early 2024. Developed by HSA Group in collaboration with the ROWAD Foundation, the SIL pilot demonstrated the power of local innovation in addressing economic development challenges – especially in the agriculture sector. Over a 12-month period, it engaged more than 300,000 youth, crowdsourced 400 ideas, hosted a national hackathon, and incubated 11 promising projects.

The upcoming SIL: Education Challenge will apply the same model to the education sector, encouraging effective, community-rooted solutions to put Yemen's youth on a path to opportunity and good jobs. The new five-year phase of the SIL, co-funded by the EU, will enable the program to hold five Social Innovation Labs over the next five years, expanding its reach to different sectors, deepening its impact, and promoting long-term innovation capacity, economic security and stability across the country.

The Lab will focus on:

Promoting Innovation and Job Creation: Empowering entrepreneurs to launch scalable solutions that create livelihoods and unlock economic opportunities.

Strengthening high-potential startups and SMEs that can drive sustainable growth and economic resilience. Fostering Inclusivity and Social Cohesion: Ensuring the active participation of women and youth, and supporting broad-based economic recovery.

Ensuring the active participation of women and youth, and supporting broad-based economic recovery. Driving Sector-Level Change: Targeting key areas like education to generate solutions with deep and lasting impact.

The launch of the SIL: Education Challenge comes as a key component of the broader Wathba initiative – a flagship EU-funded programme aimed at scaling up Yemen's entrepreneurial ecosystems. Implemented by ROWAD Foundation and DeepRoot Consulting, Wathba leverages private capital and grant funding to foster sustainable, peace-positive investments. It includes four main components: the Social Innovation Lab, the Wathba Accelerator, the Yemen Angel Investment Network, and the Wathba Impact Investment Fund. Together, these pillars aim to unlock economic opportunities, empower women and youth, and promote long-term stability by supporting high-potential startups and innovation across vital sectors such as agriculture, education, and energy.

Nabil Hayel Saeed Anam, Managing Director of HSA Group, Yemen Region, said:

"Yemen's private sector is the lifeblood of employment, innovation, and prosperity in the country. This strategic partnership with the European Union will harness HSA's local presence and community reach together with the EU's global development leadership to unlock job creation and opportunity in Yemen. By creating homegrown solutions that respond directly to the needs of our communities, we are empowering workers and businesses to bring about a more secure, stable, and prosperous Yemen. Together, we are not just investing in ideas – we are investing in Yemen's future."

Ambassador Gabriel Munuera Viñals, Head of the European Union Mission to Yemen, said:

"The EU's partnership with HSA represents a new era of collaboration for Yemen. By empowering youth and driving innovation, we are helping to unlock the country's vast potential. The European Union is proud to stand with HSA Group in fostering a future where Yemeni entrepreneurs lead the way in rebuilding their communities, creating innovative solutions, promoting inclusiveness for men and women, and contributing to long-term stability and peace."

The SIL invites innovators, educators, and partners across sectors to engage with the Education Challenge and contribute to shaping a more inclusive, resilient, and innovative Yemen.

For media inquiries or to learn more, please contact:

Maamoun Yafi, Chief Communications Officer, HSA Group – Yemen Region: media@hsa.com.ye

Or visit our website: https://www.hsayemen.com/en/our-impact/economic-development-initiatives/

