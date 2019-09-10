HR Positive/ HER2 Negative Breast Cancer Market Analysis, Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

- Breast Cancer total incident population in the 7MM is expected to grow at CAGR of 0.83%, during the study period [2017–2028].

- The United States shows higher Breast Cancer incidence in the United States with 266,120 cases in 2017.

- Among the EU-5 countries, Germany ranked first with 71,585 cases in 2017, followed by Italy, and France, in 2017, whereas Breast Cancer incident population in Japan was found to be 89,100.

HR+/ HER2- Breast Cancer market report covers a detailed overview and comprehensive insight of the HR+ / HER2- breast cancer Epidemiology and HR+/ HER2- breast cancer market in the 7 MM ( the United States , EU5 ( Germany , Spain , France , Italy , UK) & Japan .) HR positive/ HER2 negative breast cancer market report provides insights into the current and emerging HR positive/ HER2 negative breast cancer therapies. HR positive/ HER2 negative breast cancer market report offers a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM. HR positive/ HER2 negative breast cancer market report provides an edge that will help in developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the Human Epidermal Receptor 2 negative Breast Cancer market.

"Among the 7MM countries, the United States had the highest HER2 negative breast cancer market size in 2017 that accounts for approximately 83.96% of the total market."

At present, the growth of HR positive breast cancer market size is attributed to drugs that have been approved for Hormone Receptor positive breast cancer by the US FDA

Among the EU-5 countries, Germany had the highest HR-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer market size in 2017, which accounts for approximately 25.51% of the total market. Of the therapies prescribed as first-line breast cancer treatment, CDK4/6 inhibitors occupy the largest market share, of which Ibrance contributed the majority of the share, followed by Kisqali and Verzenio. The second position in the first-line treatment options is occupied by SERD class (Faslodex). Among the second and higher lines of therapy, CDK4/6 inhibitors occupy the largest breast cancer market share.

As the HR positive breast cancer mostly affects women. The treatment management of this specific cancer is complex and patient-centric, as treatment and outcomes differ significantly according to biomarker status among other patient characteristics, indicating a trend towards higher personalized medicine based upon patient biomarkers and physiologic characteristics.

Current treatment landscape is well-provided with treatment management. However, there is a lack of treatment and diagnostic guidelines specific to the ER-Positive breast cancer required for the management and diagnosis of ER-positive breast cancer. In recent years, there are many advancements in early detection, prevention, risk stratification, and therapeutic strategies, as well as supportive care for patients with breast cancer, and these have resulted in essential improvements in morbidity and mortality. There is a myriad of companies that are developing drugs for breast cancer treatment.

The expected launch of breast cancer emerging therapies is believed to create a positive impact on the HR positive/ HER2 negative breast cancer market size in the upcoming years.

SHR6390 TESETAXEL RAD1901 IMMU-132 RG7440 Entinostat MK-3475 EGL-5385-C-1701 MM-121 GSK525762 (Molibresib) SAPANISERTIB (TAK-228) Radium-223 dichloride

and many others

Some of the HR positive/ HER2 negative breast cancer companies are:-

Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co. Odonate Therapeutics Radius Pharmaceuticals Immunomedics Roche Group Syndax Pharmaceuticals Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp Eagle Pharmaceuticals Merrimack Pharmaceuticals GlaxoSmithKline Millennium Pharmaceuticals Bayer

and many others

Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Hormone Receptor positive Breast Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

3. Human Epidermal Receptor 2 negative breast cancer Disease Background and Overview

4. HR 2 positive Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Hormone Receptor of Positive Breast Cancer Country Wise-Epidemiology

5.1. United States

5.2. EU5 Countries

5.3. Germany

5.4. France

5.5. Italy

5.6. Spain

5.7. United Kingdom

5.8. Japan

6. Estrogen-Receptor Positive Breast Cancer Treatment

7. HER 2 negative Marketed Products

7.1. Ibrance (Palbociclib): Pfizer

7.2. PIQRAY (Alpelisib; BYL719): Novartis

7.3. Lynparza (olaparib): AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals

7.4. Verzenio (Abemaciclib): Eli Lilly

7.5. Kisqali (Ribociclib; LEE011): Novartis Pharmaceuticals

7.6. Afinitor (Everolimus): Novartis

7.7. Faslodex (Fulvestrant) Injection: AstraZeneca

7.8. Arimidex (Anastrozole): AstraZeneca

7.9. Aromasin (Exemestane): Pharmacia and Upjohn Company

7.10. Femara (Letrozole): Novartis Pharmaceuticals

8. Unmet Needs

9. HR positive/ HER2 negative breast cancer breast cancer Emerging Drugs

9.1. Key Cross Competition

9.2. SHR6390: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co.

9.3. TESETAXEL: Odonate Therapeutics

9.4. RAD1901: Radius Pharmaceuticals

9.5. IMMU-132 (Sacituzumab Govitecan): Immunomedics

9.6. Ipatasertib (RG7440): Roche Group

9.7. Venclexta: Roche Group

9.8. Entinostat: Syndax Pharmaceuticals

9.9. Pembrolizumab (MK-3475): Merck Sharp and Dohme

9.10. Eribulin Mesylate: Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

9.11. MM-121: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

9.12. GSK525762 (Molibresib): GlaxoSmithKline

9.13. SAPANISERTIB (TAK-228): Millennium Pharmaceuticals

9.14. Radium-223 dichloride: Bayer

9.15. EGL-5385-C-1701(fulvestrant): Eagle Pharmaceuticals

10. HR+/HER2- Post Menopause Breast Cancer Market Analysis (7MM)

11. The United States HR positive/ HER2 negative breast cancer Market Analysis

11.1. The United States HR positive/ HER2 negative breast cancer Market Outlook

11.2. United States HR positive/ HER2 negative breast cancer Market Size

12. EU-5 HR positive/ HER2 negative breast cancer Market Analysis

12.1. EU-5 HR positive/ HER2 negative breast cancer Market Outlook

12.2. Germany HR positive/ HER2 negative breast cancer Market Size

12.3. France HR positive/ HER2 negative breast cancer Market Size

12.4. Italy HR positive/ HER2 negative breast cancer Market Size

12.5. Spain HR positive/ HER2 negative breast cancer Market Size

12.6. The United Kingdom HR positive/ HER2 negative breast cancer Market Size

13. Japan Market Outlook

14. Market Drivers

15. Market Barriers

16. Appendix

17. DelveInsight Capabilities

18. Disclaimer

