HR industry gathers at BridgeCon, Europe's leading employee development conference

Leaders from Ella's Kitchen, DPDgroup, Citi, Sanofi, and HelloFresh share best practices on staff engagement, development, and retention

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 500 HR leaders will gather in London today to attend Instructure BridgeCon , the only conference in Europe focused specifically on employee development, including engagement, skills gaps, and career paths. At the event, Instructure (NYSE: INST) will also launch a new mobile app for its Bridge Employee Development Platform.

Attendees of the conference will hear from brands innovating in this space, like Citi, Sanofi, HelloFresh, Global, Ella's Kitchen, and DPDgroup, as they talk about how they're prioritising their people. Instructure will also reveal new and exclusive research from HR analyst Fosway Group on why, for many, the talent lifecycle in organisations is broken.

Dan Cable, Professor of Organisational Behaviour at London Business School, joins BridgeCon as this year's opening keynote speaker. Dan is ranked as one of the most influential management scholars in the world and his appearance at BridgeCon follows the release of his latest book, 'Alive at Work'. Dan will explore the notions of best self activation and signature strengths, examining how people's behaviour and organisational performance can be improved when people's best selves are activated at work.

"At Instructure, we believe in the power of people to grow and succeed throughout their lives," said Kenny Nicholl, General Manager, EMEA, Instructure. "Visitors to BridgeCon will hear from the most inspirational leaders on how they're able to successfully prioritise employee development, as well as discovering how we help HR professionals by creating solutions that simplify learning and personal development and inspire people to go further in their educations and careers."

Bridge Launches Mobile App

Instructure is also launching a new mobile app for its Bridge Employee Development Platform. The app, which currently features the Bridge Learn , Perform , and Connect modules, is available for both iOS and Android customers. It gives users the ability to connect with other employees and access their assigned learning courses. They can also complete one-on-one's with their managers and track tasks, goals, and achievements within their broader career development plans.

"Our research shows that three-quarters of employees aren't satisfied with their employer's existing employee development tools," said Peter Brussard, VP of Product at Instructure. "The Bridge mobile app meets the demand for flexibility and mobility in today's workforce. It helps users to be productive, engaged, and effective no matter where they are."

"It's fantastic that Bridge is becoming more on-demand, giving employees the ability to learn and develop whenever they need to and wherever they are," said Morten Jakobi, EVP People & Culture, Dustin Group.

The app will be featured during the "How Technology Enables Employee Development" session at BridgeCon Europe. See the full agenda and learn more about the speakers here .

ABOUT INSTRUCTURE

Instructure helps people grow from the first day of school to the last day of work. More than 30 million people use the Canvas Learning Management Platform for schools and the Bridge Employee Development Platform for businesses. More information at www.instructure.com .

CONTACT:

Emma Ferns

Instructure

eferns@instructure.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1032742/Bridge_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.instructure.com/bridge/



SOURCE Bridge