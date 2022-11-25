HPV Testing and Pap Test Market worth $9.2 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HPV Testing and Pap Test Market is projected to reach USD 9.2 billion by 2027 from USD 4.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 13.2% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Development of new cervical cancer diagnostic products and, government support boosting the market. Emerging economies such as India and Japan are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the HPV testing and Pap test market.

The HPV testing segment accounted for the largest share of the HPV testing and Pap test market, by test type segment, in 2021

Based on test type, the HPV testing and Pap test market is segmented into HPV Testing and Pap Test. The HPV testing segment accounted for the largest share of the HPV testing and Pap test market, mainly due to the growth of cervical cancer diagnostics products market.

The cervical cancer screening segment accounted for the largest share of the HPV testing and Pap test market, by test type segment, in 2021

Based on application, the HPV testing and Pap test market is segmented into cervical cancer screening and vaginal cancer screening. The cervical cancer screening segment accounted for the largest share of the HPV testing and Pap test market, mainly due to the growth of public awareness about cervical cancer.

Hospitals companies segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The HPV testing and Pap test market is segmented into laboratories, hospitals and physician's offices & clinics based on end user. In 2021, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the HPV testing and Pap test market. The large share of this segment can mainly be attributed to the investment in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry.

North America is the largest regional market for HPV testing and Pap test market

The global HPV testing and Pap test market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest regional market for HPV testing and Pap test market in 20201. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the governments support for cancer research in the region.

The major players operating in this market are Abbott Laboratories (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), Quest Diagnostics (US), Qiagen N.V. (Netherland), Seegene, Inc. (US), Femasys, Inc. (US), Arbor Vita Corporation (US) and Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India).

Emerging economies such as India and Japan are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the HPV testing and Pap test market.

