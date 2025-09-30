HPV-Positive Oropharyngeal Cancer Market Poised for Strong Growth by 2034, Driven by Rising Incidence and Treatment Innovation | DelveInsight

The HPV+ oropharyngeal cancer market is expanding rapidly, driven by a rising incidence of HPV-driven OPSCC and growing clinician awareness. The anticipated launch of emerging therapies such as Merck Sharp & Dohme (KEYTRUDA), Bristol Myers Squibb (OPDIVO), PDS Biotechnology (Versamune HPV/PDS0101), Inovio Pharmaceuticals and MedImmune (INO-3112/MEDI0457), Cue Biopharma (CUE-101), and others will further propel the market.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, HPV+ oropharyngeal cancer emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Market Summary

The market size for HPV+ oropharyngeal cancer in the leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan) is expected to grow significantly by 2034.

The United States accounted for the highest HPV+ oropharyngeal cancer treatment market size in 7MM in 2024, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

There were an estimated 170K incident cases of head and neck cancer across the 7MM in 2024, including nearly 150K cases of HNSCC.

incident cases of head and neck cancer across the 7MM in 2024, including nearly cases of HNSCC. Leading HPV+ oropharyngeal cancer companies developing emerging therapies, such as PDS Biotechnology, Exelixis, Merus, BioNTech, ISA Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Cue Biopharma, Immutep, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, MedImmune, and others, are developing new therapy for HPV+ oropharyngeal cancer that can be available in the HPV+ oropharyngeal cancer market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new therapy for HPV+ oropharyngeal cancer that can be available in the HPV+ oropharyngeal cancer market in the coming years. The promising HPV+ oropharyngeal cancer therapies in clinical trials include Versamune HPV (formerly PDS0101), Zanzalintinib, Petosemtamab (MCLA-158), BNT113, ISA101b, CUE-101, Eftilagimod alpha (Efti/IMP321), LN-145/LN-145-S1, INO-3112 (MEDI0457), and others.

Discover the HPV+ oropharyngeal cancer new treatment @ New Treatments for HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Market

Rising incidence and shifting epidemiology

The proportion of oropharyngeal cancers caused by HPV has increased substantially over the past two decades in many countries, producing a growing patient pool specifically labeled as HPV+. This epidemiologic shift creates both demand for HPV-specific diagnostics and for tailored therapeutic approaches.

Broader adoption of molecular diagnostics and HPV testing

The routine use of p16 immunohistochemistry, HPV DNA/RNA testing, and improved pathology workflows has increased detection and more reliably stratified patients as HPV-positive. Better diagnostic capture expands the eligible market for HPV-specific treatment strategies and for companion diagnostics.

Active HPV+ oropharyngeal cancer clinical trial landscape

The oropharyngeal cancer pipeline is expanding, with key players such as Merck Sharp & Dohme (KEYTRUDA), Bristol Myers Squibb (OPDIVO), PDS Biotechnology (Versamune HPV/PDS0101), Inovio Pharmaceuticals and MedImmune (INO-3112/MEDI0457), Cue Biopharma (CUE-101), and others, advancing candidates in clinical development.

HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Market Analysis

The treatment landscape for HPV-positive oropharyngeal cancer remains centered on surgery and radiation, with chemoradiotherapy (CRT) serving as the cornerstone for advanced-stage disease. In early-stage cases, transoral robotic surgery (TORS) and precision radiation methods such as IMRT are commonly employed, with adjuvant CRT reserved for patients presenting with high-risk features. While efforts toward treatment de-intensification are ongoing, current practice still emphasizes established CRT regimens and conventional surgical strategies to maintain long-term disease control. In recurrent and metastatic settings, immunotherapy leads the field; KEYTRUDA is the standard of care, administered alone in PD-L1–positive patients or in combination with chemotherapy. At the same time, OPDIVO is utilized after failure of platinum-based therapy.

Cetuximab remains an option for cisplatin-ineligible patients, often paired with radiotherapy. A notable development has been the approval of KEYTRUDA for perioperative use in resectable locally advanced head and neck cancers, broadening the role of immunotherapy into earlier disease stages and directly impacting HPV-driven cases. Thus, today's market is built on a strong foundation of CRT and surgery, now reinforced by the rapid adoption of KEYTRUDA, OPDIVO, and advanced radiotherapy delivery platforms.

Emerging immunotherapy combinations are also gaining traction. The Versamune HPV doublet (Versamune HPV + KEYTRUDA) and the triplet regimen (Versamune HPV + PDS01ADC + Bintrafusp alfa) have demonstrated promising efficacy. They are poised to transform the treatment paradigm for HPV16+ head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). Despite the progress made with PD-1 inhibitors, their effectiveness remains limited by resistance mechanisms, including immunosuppressive tumor microenvironments and immune escape pathways, particularly in patients with low PD-L1 expression or those who have received prior chemotherapy.

To know more about HPV+ oropharyngeal cancer treatment options, visit @ Approved HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Drugs

HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Competitive Landscape

The oropharyngeal cancer clinical trial landscape is expanding, with key players including MerckSharp&Dohme (KEYTRUDA), BristolMyersSquibb (OPDIVO), PDSBiotechnology (Versamune HPV/PDS0101), InovioPharmaceuticals, and MedImmune (INO-3112/MEDI0457), as well as Cue Biopharma (CUE-101), among others, in various stages of clinical development.

PDS Biotechnology's Versamune HPV (formerly PDS0101) is an investigational immunotherapy designed to target human papillomavirus (HPV) by activating a strong, HPV-specific T cell response against HPV-positive cancers. Administered via a simple subcutaneous injection, it is evaluated in combination with other immunotherapies and cancer treatments. Currently, it is in a Phase III clinical trial with pembrolizumab for the treatment of oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma (OPSCC).

Inovio Pharmaceuticals/MedImmune's INO-3112 is a DNA-based therapeutic candidate that targets HPV 16/18 and incorporates a DNA plasmid encoding IL-12 to enhance immune activation. INOVIO is assessing its ability to generate antigen-specific T cells and promote tumor infiltration in HPV-related cancers, particularly in combination therapy approaches.

Cue Biopharma's lead candidate, CUE-101, is being developed for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic HPV16-positive head and neck cancer. It is in a Phase I trial as a monotherapy for patients who have progressed after standard treatments. Additionally, CUE-101 is under investigation in a Phase I dose-escalation/expansion study with pembrolizumab as a first-line therapy, and in a Phase II investigator-sponsored neoadjuvant trial for newly diagnosed, locally advanced HPV16+ OPSCC in HLA-A*0201-positive patients. Cue Biopharma plans to advance development through partnerships and collaborations, and is aligned with the FDA on a potential registration pathway. In July 2025, the company reported results from the Phase I trial.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the HPV+ oropharyngeal cancer market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the HPV+ oropharyngeal cancer market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about therapy for HPV+ oropharyngeal cancer @ HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Clinical Trials

Recent Developments in the HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Market

In August 2025, PDS Biotech announced final top-line survival data from its VERSATILE-002 Phase II clinical trial. VERSATILE-002 evaluated PDS0101 + KEYTRUDA in patients with HPV16-positive 1L R/M HNSCC.

announced final top-line survival data from its VERSATILE-002 Phase II clinical trial. VERSATILE-002 evaluated PDS0101 + KEYTRUDA in patients with HPV16-positive 1L R/M HNSCC. In the August 2025 corporate presentation, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced plans to initiate 1L HNSCC (PD-L1+; HPV+ and HPV-) in Q1 2026 and perioperative HNSCC trials in 2026.

announced plans to initiate 1L HNSCC (PD-L1+; HPV+ and HPV-) in Q1 2026 and perioperative HNSCC trials in 2026. In June 2025, PDS Biotechnology announced the publication of three Versamune HPV abstracts, including clinical studies named VERSATILE-002 and VERSATILE-003, which were presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting.

announced the publication of three Versamune HPV abstracts, including clinical studies named VERSATILE-002 and VERSATILE-003, which were presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting. In January 2025, Inovio Pharmaceuticals and MedImmune announced that they plan to align with European Union regulators on the planned Phase III trial design.

What is HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer?

Oropharyngeal cancer is a form of head and neck cancer that develops in the oropharynx, the middle section of the throat situated behind the mouth. It often involves the tonsils, soft palate, back third of the tongue, and the side or rear walls of the throat. Most cases are squamous cell carcinomas, originating in the thin, flat squamous cells that line the oropharynx and many other organs. In rarer instances, lymphoma can occur in this region, particularly in the tonsils or base of the tongue, which are rich in lymphatic tissue. Key risk factors include tobacco use, excessive alcohol intake, and infection with human papillomavirus (HPV), especially HPV type 16, which is strongly linked to HPV-positive oropharyngeal cancer.

HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

The HPV+ oropharyngeal cancer epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current HPV+ oropharyngeal cancer patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. Among HNSCC, approximately 20K cases of OPSCC were reported in the US in 2024. Among stage-specific cases of HPV16+ OPSCC, regional stages (III-IVB) account for over 70%.

The HPV+ oropharyngeal cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Head and Neck Cancer

Total Incident Cases of HNSCC

Total Incident Cases of OPSCC

OPSCC Cases by HPV Status

Stage-specific Cases of OPSCC

Line-wise Treated Cases of OPSCC

HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation Total Incident Cases of Head and Neck Cancer, Total Incident Cases of HNSCC, Total Incident Cases of OPSCC, OPSCC Cases by HPV Status, Stage-specific Cases of OPSCC, and Line-wise Treated Cases of OPSCC Key HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Companies PDS Biotechnology, Exelixis, Merus, BioNTech, ISA Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Cue Biopharma, Immutep, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, MedImmune, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Bristol Myers Squibb, and others Key HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Therapies Versamune HPV (formerly PDS0101), Zanzalintinib, Petosemtamab (MCLA-158), BNT113, ISA101b, CUE-101, Eftilagimod alpha (Efti/IMP321), LN-145/LN-145-S1, INO-3112 (MEDI0457), KEYTRUDA, OPDIVO, and others

Scope of the HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand which factors are driving HPV+ oropharyngeal cancer therapeutics market trends @ HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Market Trends

Table of Contents

1 HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Market Key Insights 2 HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Market Report Introduction 3 HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2024 3.2 HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2034 4 Methodology of Epidemiology and Market 5 Executive Summary 6 Key Events 7 HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer: Disease Background and Overview 7.1 HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Introduction 7.2 HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Signs and Symptoms 7.3 HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Causes 7.4 HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Related Conditions 7.5 HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Etiology 7.6 HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Risk Factors 7.7 HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Pathophysiology 7.8 HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Complications 7.9 HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Diagnosis 7.10 HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Management and Treatment 8 HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM 8.3 Total Incident Cases of Head and Neck Cancer in the 7MM 8.4 The US 8.4.1 Total Incident Cases of Head and Neck Cancer in the US 8.4.2 Total Incident Cases of HNSCC in the US 8.4.3 Total Incident Cases of OPSCC in the US 8.4.4 OPSCC Cases by HPV Status in the US 8.4.5 Stage-specific Cases of OPSCC in the US 8.4.6 Line-wise Treated Cases of OPSCC in the US 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Patient Journey of HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer 10 Marketed Therapies of HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer 10.1 Key Cross Competition 10.2 KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab): Merck 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Clinical Trials Information 10.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.2.6 Analyst Views 10.3 OPDIVO (nivolumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb List to be continued in the final report. 11 Emerging Therapies of HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 Versamune HPV: PDS Biotechnology 11.2.1 Drug Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 INO-3112 (MEDI0457): Inovio Pharmaceuticals and MedImmune 11.4 CUE-101: Cue Biopharma List of drugs to be continued in the report. 12 HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Market: 7MM Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 12.3 HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Market Outlook 12.4 Attribute Analysis 12.5 Total Market Size of HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer in the 7MM 12.6 Total Market Size of HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 The US HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Market Size 12.7.1 Total Market Size of HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer 12.7.2 The Market Size of HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer by Therapies 12.8 EU4 and the UK HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Market Size 12.9 Japan HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Market Size 13 KOL Opinion Leaders' Views of HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer 14 SWOT Analysis of HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer 15 Unmet Needs of HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer 16 Market Access and Reimbursement of HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer 16.1 The United States 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 17 Acronyms and Abbreviations 18 Bibliography 19 HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Market Report Methodology

Related Reports

HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Clinical Trial Analysis

HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key HPV+ oropharyngeal cancer companies, including Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Precigen, PDS Biotechnology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Cue Biopharma, among others.

Oropharyngeal Cancer Market

Oropharyngeal Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key oropharyngeal cancer companies, including Innate Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Debiopharm, Checkpoint Therapeutics, Quadriga BioSciences, Palleon Pharmaceuticals, Klus Pharma, Bicycle Therapeutics, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical, Memgen, I-Mab Biopharma, Intensity Therapeutics, Wellmaker Bio, SN BioScience, among others.

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key HNSCC companies, including VCN Biosciences, Moderna Therapeutics, Exelixis, MacroGenics, Nykode Therapeutics, Tizona Therapeutics, Totus Medicines, Turnstone Biologics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Hookipa Pharma, Zenith Epigenetics, HiFiBiO, Nanobiotix, GSK, AstraZeneca, Merus, PureTech Health, Rakuten Medical, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals, among others.

HPV16+ Cancers Market

HPV16+ Cancers Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key HPV16+ cancers companies, including GlaxoSmithKline, PDS Biotechnology, Merck, Cue Biopharma, ISA Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Vaccibody AS, Transgene, Innovio Pharma, Hookipa Pharma, Roche Pharma AG, Invectys, BioNTech, Advaxis, Inc., Precigen, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg