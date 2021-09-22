HPV 16+ Cancer Market Size Growth to Shore Up at a Substantial CAGR of 21.6% during the Study Period 2018-30 in the 7MM | DelveInsight

Many key players are actively developing novel and efficacious vaccines to counter the current unmet needs of the HPV 16+ Cancer market and proffer better treatment options for HPV-associated cancers.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's HPV 16+ Cancer Market report offers comprehensive coverage of the current treatment practices, pipeline drugs, HPV 16+ Cancer market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted HPV 16+ Cancer market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Some of the key takeaways from the HPV 16+ Cancer Market report:

The total HPV-induced Cancer incident cases in the 7MM were 99,392 in 2020. Moreover, DelveInsight estimates that the HPV 16+ Cancer incidence is anticipated to increase by 2030.

in 2020. Moreover, DelveInsight estimates that the HPV 16+ Cancer incidence is anticipated to increase by 2030. The HPV-induced Cancer market size in the 7MM was USD 710 Million in 2020, and the market is estimated to increase during the study period (2018–2030).

in 2020, and the market is estimated to increase during the study period (2018–2030). The United States accounted for the highest HPV 16+ Cancer market size, estimated to be USD 408 Million in 2020, compared to EU5 and Japan.

accounted for the highest HPV 16+ Cancer market size, estimated to be in 2020, compared to EU5 and Japan. The current HPV 16+ Cancer therapy market currently has three vaccines, namely Gardasil (Merck), Gardasil 9 (Merck), and Cervarix (GlaxoSmithKline) , approved to protect people from high-risk HPV strains.

, approved to protect people from high-risk HPV strains. Key pharma and biotech players, including PDS Biotechnology Corp./Merck, ISA Pharmaceuticals/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Vaccibody AS/Roche. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Transgene, Advaxis, Cue Biopharma, Hookipa Biotech, Precigen, among others, are actively working in the HPV 16+ Cancer therapy market.

among others, are actively working in the HPV 16+ Cancer therapy market. HPV 16+ Cancer pipeline comprises VGX-3100, ISA101b, PDS0101, VB10.16, BNT113, ADXS11–001, CUE 101, HB-201 and HB-202, PRGN-2009, and several others expected to be launched shortly.

and several others expected to be launched shortly. The advantages of peptide vaccines are that they are typically safe and tolerable for all populations, are inexpensive, and are easy to produce. However, there are potential disadvantages of peptide-based vaccines, such as they often require to be combined with immunogenic adjuvants, or contain agonist epitopes, to elicit a stronger immune response.

for all populations, are inexpensive, and are easy to produce. However, there are potential disadvantages of peptide-based vaccines, such as they often require to be to elicit a stronger immune response. Major unmet needs in the market are limited curative approaches, lack of awareness, and screening modalities.

The screening, for decades, has been the cornerstone of cervical cancer prevention, whereas other HPV-attributable cancers are too rare for population-based screening, and/or high-risk populations have not been recognized.

The expected launch of HPV 16+ Cancer pipeline therapies, rising R&D activities in the space, and an increase in the clinical trial activity are set to fuel the HPV 16+ Cancer market size in the next decade.

Discover more about therapy set to grab substantial market share @ HPV 16+ Cancer Market Share

HPV 16+ Cancer: Overview

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a group of viruses that cause sexually transmitted infection widely and are extremely common globally. There are more than 100 types of viruses known, and at least 14 are considered high-risk cancer-causing types such as HPV 16 that causes cancer linked to cervical, head and neck, vulvar, oropharyngeal, penile, anal, and others.

Discover more about the disease, causes, signs & symptoms, and diagnosis @ HPV 16+ Cancer Signs & Symptoms and Diagnosis

HPV 16+ Cancer Epidemiology

DelveInsight estimates the HPV 16+ Cancer incident population to be 33,857 in 2020 in the US, which is expected to increase at a modest CAGR of ~1% for the study period, i.e., 2018–2030. The HPV 16+ Cancer market report puts forward the epidemiological analysis for the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM segmented into:

HPV 16+ Cancer Incident Cases

Download report to comprehend which demographic factors are guiding the CRC epidemiology trends @ HPV 16+ Cancer Epidemiological Insights

HPV 16+ Cancer Therapy Market and Unmet Needs Market Landscape

The prophylactic treatment options primarily monopolize the goal of the HPV 16+ Cancer treatment market. The HPV infections treatment involves agents that remove the lesions through surgical excision, chemical ablation, and cryotherapy with anti-PD-1 therapy as the mainstay of the treatment.

Presently, three vaccines are approved in the HPV 16+ Cancer treatment market. Two of the vaccines, namely Cervarix and Gardasil, are authorized to be used in both males and females while the third one, Gardasil 9, is only approved to be used in females.

However, there is no curative approach available to date, and the HPV 16+ Cancer market offers only prophylactic treatment options. Besides, even with the availability of preventive options, access, prevention of recurrence, acceptability, and high costs of prophylactic therapies pose a major challenge. Furthermore, HPV infections are widely common; however, infections are preventable. More than half of the cases are diagnosed in low- and middle-income countries attributable to a lack of proper screening, awareness, and unavailability of HPV vaccination drive.

Learn more about available treatments @ HPV 16+ Cancer Drugs & Therapies

HPV 16+ Cancer Market Landscape

The HPV 16+ Cancer market landscape is anticipated to change during the forecasted period attributable to the launch of novel emerging therapies and the influx of several pharma and biotech companies in the HPV 16+ Cancer market during the forecasted period of 2021–2030.

The dynamics of the HPV, associated cancers market, is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the positive outcomes of the pipeline candidates during the developmental stage by key players, such as PDS Biotechnology Corp./Merck, ISA Pharmaceuticals/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Vaccibody AS/Roche., Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Transgene, Advaxis, etc. These therapies can potentially create a significant positive shift in HPV-induced cancer market size during the forecast period 2021–2030.

Axalimogene filolisbac, being developed by Advaxis, is the only known cancer immunotherapy agent shown in preclinical studies to alert the body's immune system to the presence of cancer, diminish that cancer's natural defense mechanisms and then rally the body's killer T cells to attack cancer.

HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline Therapies

ISA101b: ISA Pharmaceuticals

VGX-3100: Inovio Pharmaceuticals

PDS0101: PDS Biotech

ADXS11-001: Advaxis

BNT113: BioNTech

VB10.16: Vaccibody

CUE 101: Cue Biopharma

HB-201: Hookipa Biotech

HB-202: Hookipa Biotech

PRGN-2009: Precigen

HPV 16+ Cancer Market: Drivers and Barriers

HPV 16+ Cancer Market shall observe growth due to the licensed vaccines, which are safe and effective against the most common human papillomavirus (HPV) types and are likely to prevent HPV+ oropharyngeal cancers. Moreover, combinations of HPV-based screening and HPV vaccination have also been proposed to exploit the advantages of both interventions, which will boost the HPV16+ cancer treatment and diagnostic market.

Nevertheless, the growth of the HPV 16+ Cancer Market might be hampered by the limited access to prevention and early detection, which presents a major challenge in low- to middle-income countries. Also, most of the low-income countries lack access to radiotherapy and surgery services, which are critical in treating cancer. In addition, due to the small number of cancer cancers observed among the vaccinated people, there is no reliable estimation for the association of vaccination with the risk of cancers according to the number of vaccine doses.

Learn more about the future market trends @ HPV 16+ Cancer Market Landscape and Forecast

Scope of the HPV 16+ Cancer Market Report

Coverage: 7MM (the US, EU5, and Japan)

Study Period: 2018-30

Key Companies: PDS Biotechnology Corp./ Merck, ISA Pharmaceuticals/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Vaccibody AS/Roche. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Transgene, Advaxis, Cue Biopharma, Hookipa Biotech, Precigen, and others.

Key HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline Therapies: VGX-3100, ISA101b, PDS0101, VB10.16, BNT113, ADXS11–001, CUE 101, HB-201 and HB-202, and PRGN-2009, and others.

HPV 16+ Cancer Market Segmentation: By Geography, By HPV 16+ Cancer Therapies

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of HPV 16+ Cancer emerging therapies

Tools used: SWOT analysis, Conjoint Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's Views

Interested in knowing which Pharma Company is expected to establish a major hold in the market? Drop your query at info@delveinsight.com

Table of Contents

1 HPV 16+ Cancer Key Insights 2 HPV 16+ Cancer Market Report Introduction 3 HPV 16+ Cancer Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of HPV 16+ Cancer 5 HPV 16+ Cancer Disease Background and Overview 6 HPV 16+ Cancer Patient Journey 7 HPV 16+ Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population 8 HPV 16+ Cancer Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices 9 Country Wise-Epidemiology of HPV 16+ Cancer 10 HPV 16+ Cancer Treatment 11 HPV 16+ Cancer Unmet Needs 12 Key Endpoints of HPV 16+ Cancer Treatment 13 HPV 16+ Cancer Emerging Therapies 14 HPV 16+ Cancer: 7 Major Market Analysis 15 HPV 16+ Cancer Market Unmet Needs 16 HPV 16+ Cancer Attribute analysis 17 HPV 16+ Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement 18 HPV 16+ Cancer Market Drivers 19 HPV 16+ Cancer Market Barriers 20 HPV 16+ Cancer SWOT Analysis 21 KOL Reviews 22 Appendix 23 DelveInsight Capabilities 24 Disclaimer 25 About DelveInsight

Discover more about the report offerings @ HPV 16+ Cancer Market Forecast

Get in touch with our Business executive for Rich and Deep Market Assessment and Consulting Solutions

Related Reports

Human Papillomavirus Hpv Associated Disorders Market

DelveInsight's "Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Associated Disorders - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Human Papillomavirus Market

DelveInsight's "Human Papillomavirus (HPV) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

HPV-Induced Cutaneous Tumors Market

DelveInsight's "HPV-induced Cutaneous Tumors - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Market

DelveInsight's 'Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection (CRBSI) -Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030' report. The key companies such as CorMedix, Geistlich Pharma, TauroPharm GmbH, Fresenius Medical Care, and others are working in the Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Market.

Adeno Associated Virus Vectors In Gene Therapy Market

DelveInsight's "Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report. The key companies such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, uniQure, CSL Behring, and others are working in Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Market.

Acute Bacterial Skin And Skin Structure Infections Market

DelveInsight's "Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Market

DelveInsight's "Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Browse through our Blog Posts

Skin Cancer Market

Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market

JAK Inhibitors Market

Discover how DelveInsight helped US-based pharmaceutical companies advance in the Biosimilar Market landscape in Europe through its Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Market Due Diligence Services and Go-to-market strategies.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP