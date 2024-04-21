HOZON AUTO OFFICIALLY SIGNS JOINT AGREEMENT, SECURES AN INVESTMENT EXCEEDING 5 BILLION RMB

TONGXIANG, China, April 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 15th, Hozon Auto reached an investment agreement with multiple Chinese investment enterprises for over 5 billion RMB, further strengthening its financial capabilities. With the coordination of various related resources, Hozon Auto will expedite its IPO process and continue to increase investment in product research and technological innovation. Additionally, it will expand its intelligent network research and development center to facilitate the expansion of Hozon Auto's overseas scale.

Tongxiang Municipal People's Government Mayor Wang Jian, Hozon Auto Founder Fang Yunzhou, and Hozon Auto Co-founder Zhang Yong attended the ceremony and delivered speeches

Tongxiang Government Capital Investment Operation Co., Ltd., Yichun Jinheng Equity Investment Co., Ltd., and Nanning Minsheng New Energy Industry Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) jointly signed the "Joint Agreement for High-Quality Development of Hozon Auto" with representatives of Hozon Auto. Representatives of Hozon Auto's shareholders, Beijing Huading Xindong Power Equity Investment Fund, Chengdu Hongjing Technology Co., Ltd., and Ningbo Meishan Bonded Port Area Wendeng Investment Co., Ltd., witnessed the signing ceremony.

About NETA Auto

NETA Auto, a brand of Hozon New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. (Hozon), is a leading innovator in the smart electric vehicle industry. With a focus on "Tech for all" and "Make intelligent EVs for all," NETA Auto develops high-quality electric vehicles and cutting-edge technologies. Its lineup includes popular models like NETA GT, NETA S, NETA X, NETA AYA (NETA V-II), and NETA V. NETA Auto is dedicated to the mass consumer market, introducing new models each year and covering the mainstream A0-B segments. The brand has also developed the "Shanhai Platform," an intelligent and safe car platform, and the HOZI Technology brand, meeting user demands and promoting accessibility to advanced technology.

