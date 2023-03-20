Hoymiles brings open energy to the EU market with new European subsidiary

AMSTERDAM, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoymiles, a leading smart energy provider and microinverter manufacturer, has held an opening ceremony for its new European subsidiary in the Netherlands on March 14.

The opening of the European subsidiary is just the latest milestone as the company seeks to strengthen its presence in the global market. Europe is a key market for the company, and the company will work closely with its distributors, installers and partners to ensure that customers receive the best possible service and support.

The new EU subsidiary is expected to play a key role in fulfilling the growing global demand for solar energy. With the support of its local partners, Hoymiles will be able to provide European customers with high-quality and reliable solar products and outstanding service. Products available in Europe include:

HMS-500/1000/2000 series single-phase microinverters

HMT-2250 series three-phase microinverters

HYS series single-phase hybrid inverters

HYT series three-phase hybrid inverters

With these products, customers can contribute to global energy savings together with Hoymiles.

At this opening session, IHS and EUPD, the top energy consulting firms in the world, shared their insights into the PV industry, including the demand and supply of distributed PV in Europe, as well as the overview of the Dutch solar market.

Hoymiles' Sales Director of Europe Walter Jin shared the latest developments of the company and introduced Hoymiles' product lineups and technical strengths. "Our team is looking forward to working closely with our customers and partners in Europe," said Walter. "We believe that this new milestone will help us build even stronger relationships with our customers and partners here." Jesse Li, Hoymiles' Technical Support Supervisor, also shared the technical and service support of the company following the opening of the EU subsidiary, including:

Local warehouse for faster delivery and timely replacement

Localized support for EU customers

Multi-language technical and service support

Hotline service

Hoymiles' manufacturing capacity is constantly expanding, and is expected to reach 5 million units in 2023. The company is also speeding up the deployment of local warehouses and manufacturing bases in other key markets, so that customers around the world can expect shorter delivery times in the future.

Contact details of Hoymiles EU

Company name: Hoymiles Power Electronics B.V.

Address: High Tech Campus 9, Unit BK3.28, 5656AE Eindhoven, the Netherlands

Tel: 0408517021

About Hoymiles

Founded in 2012, Hoymiles is a global MLPE (Module-Level Power Electronics) solution provider, specializing in module-level microinverters, storage systems, and rapid shutdown systems. With a vision of a clean, sustainable future, the company strives to drive innovation in the smart energy industry with its high-performance and accessible products.

With a driven engineering team, 1200+ global experts, and a distribution and service network spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania, Hoymiles is empowering homeowners and professionals in more than 110 countries and regions to join the journey to true open energy. It is now one of the fastest-growing microinverter manufacturers in the industry, with an average 100% annual sales volume increase since 2016. In December 2021, Hoymiles went public on the Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR Market, one that only high-tech companies are able to qualify for.

For more information, please visit hoymiles.com

SOURCE Hoymiles Power Electronic Inc