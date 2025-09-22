Hoymiles brings Hi Series products to Europe, making energy independence simple and affordable

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoymiles, a global provider of smart solar and storage solutions, has unveiled its Hi Series in Germany. Featuring the HiFlow/ HiFlow Pro microinverters and the HiBattery AC micro storage system, the new series delivers a plug-and-play, safe, and affordable solution that empowers households to achieve true energy independence.

Hoymiles Plug-in Microinverters & Storage: HiBattery AC, HiFlow, HiFlow Pro

With Europe's solar market shifting from subsidies toward self-consumption and energy autonomy, Hoymiles has expanded from advanced microinverters to fully integrated solar-plus-energy storage solutions. The Hi Series marks this step forward — combining HiFlow's unmatched affordability, HiFlow Pro's hyper professional capabilities, and HiBattery's effortless plug-and-play storage, Hoymiles is empowering households everywhere to achieve true energy independence.

HiFlow 800/Pro: Microinverters for every household

The HiFlow Series brings more than a decade of R&D and dozens of patents into compact, plug-and-play microinverters.

HiFlow 800: Designed for compact PV systems with two panels with the same orientation — perfect for balcony, garden setups or small rooftops — achieving up to 97% peak efficiency. It can be set up in under a minute via the Hoymiles S-Miles Home app for real-time monitoring and control.

HiFlow Pro Series: Engineered for more complex scenarios, it features independent MPPT and advanced tracking algorithms with industry-leading MPPT efficiency of up to 99.8%. Even under shading or multi-directional panel layouts, it ensures near-perfect power optimization. The Pro Series is planned to cover power ratings from 300 W to 2000 W, meeting a wide range of installation needs.

"Energy transition should not be reserved for experts or premium users," said Dr. Yang Bo, CEO of Hoymiles. "With the HiFlow Series, we are bringing professional-grade solar technology within reach of every household — from balcony systems to complex rooftops."

HiBattery AC: Flexible, safe, and scalable storage

The HiBattery AC is Hoymiles' AC-coupled micro-storage solution, built for safety, simplicity, and flexibility. It uses automotive-grade LFP cells with 6,000+ cycles and built-in BMS with 48 layers of protection, supported by advanced internal fire extinguisher and a pressure relief valve. With the industry's highest 96.5% bidirectional efficiency, 86% round-trip efficiency, and fanless operation below 17 dB(A), it delivers high performance in near silence.

Unlike hybrid all-in-one systems that require costly inverter replacement or DC-coupled setups that are complex, HiBattery AC offers true plug-and-play deployment. Users simply connect it to a standard socket, avoiding rewiring and enabling flexible placement anywhere in the home. Its bidirectional converter technology also enables TOU (time-of-use) functionality when supported by smart meters, charging when prices are low and discharging when they peak — cutting costs and maximizing returns.

Seamlessly compatible with all inverters on the market, HiBattery achieves its fullest potential when paired with Hoymiles' HiFlow/HiFlow Pro microinverters — enabling deep integration with power control and zero export. HiBattery AC also supports off-grid operation, delivering reliable backup power during outages or serving as a portable energy source for camping and RVs. As part of the Hoymiles Plug-in Ecosystem, HiBattery AC will continue to expand its capabilities, integrating with more microinverters in the future to create a richer balcony solar family.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Yang said: "European households are seeking storage solutions that are not only safe and reliable, but also exceptionally easy to install. With HiBattery AC, we deliver exactly that. For families already using microinverters, there is no need for extra wiring or complex retrofits — simply plug HiBattery AC into any household socket to instantly unlock solar storage and upgrade their energy independence."

Hoymiles has already empowered over one million European balconies and ranked No.1 globally in microinverter shipments in 2024 (excluding the U.S. market). The Hi Series is more than a product launch — it reflects Hoymiles' commitment to "Open Energy for All," making clean, reliable energy accessible to every household. Starting in Germany, the series will expand across Europe, accelerating clean energy adoption and supporting a more sustainable future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2778308/Press_Hoymiles_Plug_in_Microinverters___Storage.jpg