HOYA Confirm the Long Term Technical Collaboration and Supply Agreement Related to Endoscopic Ultrasound Systems

TOKYO, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HOYA Corporation (TSE:7741, "HOYA") today confirms that the five year contract announced on July 6, 2020 for technical collaboration and supply of diagnostics ultrasound systems and ultrasound sensor with Hitachi, will become effective as of March 31st of 2021.

EUS consists of a diagnostic ultrasound system and ultrasound flexible endoscopes, and is used for examinations to evaluate the cancer staging in the liver, pancreas and bronchus. PENTAX Medical is a division of HOYA Group delivering endo-imaging solutions.

Hitachi concluded an absorption-type company split agreement regarding the transfer of its diagnostic imaging-related business (CT, MRI, X-ray Systems, Ultrasound and electronic health records) to FUJIFILM Corporation, and has announced to set the closing date of share transfer, which had not yet been decided, to March 31, 2021, and this agreement will be valid after such transfer.

Certainly this long-term agreement is not only limited to the cooperation for the next five years but also contains a long-term availability of spare-parts beyond the terms of this agreement in order to provide best service to our customers.

Gerald Bottero, Global President of PENTAX Medical, HOYA Corporation, stated, "We are honored to continue our alliance with Hitachi which began with joint research in 1983 leading to the first commercial launch of our EUS in 1990. The Hitachi ultrasound technology is globally recognized as an important standard in EUS with high-quality imaging, advanced software modalities, and ease of use. We look forward to working with Hitachi's world-class research teams to accelerate innovation and wide adoption in this vital space

About HOYA

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA Corporation is a global technology and med-tech company and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA's divisions and business units research and develop products utilized in the healthcare and information technology fields. In the healthcare field, we provide medical device products such as eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, contact and intraocular lenses, orthopedic implants, surgical/therapeutic devices and medical device reprocessing and disinfection solutions. In the information technology field, we provide products such as optical lenses, photomasks and blanks used in the manufacturing process for semiconductor and LCD/OLED devices, text to speech, human resources and other software solutions and critical components for the mass memory and cloud storage industries. With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of 37,000 people. For more information, please visit http://www.hoya.com

