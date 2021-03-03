How Video Has Become Essential in Multi-Billion Dollar Content Marketing Industry

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to an article published by ResearchAndMarkets "videos are most effective and engaging to target relevant prospects when it comes to interactive visual content. Videos help content marketers in creating a great impact on their targeted audience while storytelling. Video is now the content of choice as consumers prefer videos over text. Videos help content marketers to effectively address customer pain points. Organizations from various industry verticals are investing heavily to produce highly appealing videos. Apart from the regular videos, live videos also help in improving customer engagement." Content marketing software aids marketing organizations to centralize and manage all their upstream marketing processes and methods ranging from designing and briefing to collaborations and approvals. This type of software helps enterprise to solve some of their most demanding coordination and governance challenges by increasing effectiveness of their content, improve efficiency of their processes, and reduce legal risks. Content marketing software helps end-users to create personalize content and decrease content creation time. Customer experience is pivotal for increasing brand loyalty and retention, especially in consumer-centric industries. Content marketing software vendors also offer associated services to customers, which allow them to choose efficient content marketing strategies. Active tech companies in the market this week include Moovly Media Inc. (OTCPK: MVVYF) (TSX-V: MVY), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM).

The article from ResearchAndMarkets projected that the global content marketing software market size is expected to grow to USD 9.59 billion by 2023, at a (CAGR) of 18.4% during the forecast period. Yet another report from Data Bridge Market Research upped the ante, saying that "The content marketing software market, currently already standing at the market value of USD 5.86 billion is all set to undergo a massive rise and exhibit a CAGR of 18.34% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. This indicates that the content marketing software market will project a market value of USD 22.57 billion by the end of the period, 2028. "ResearchAndMarkets states "Major growth drivers for the market include the growing adoption of content marketing software for personalized marketing, customer engagement, and social media, and an increasing use of omnichannel message for enhancing customer experience."

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCPK: MVVYF) (TSX-V: MVY) BREAKING NEWS: Moovly Integrates with Video Marketing Software leader, Wistia - Moovly Media Inc. ("Moovly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully integrated with Wistia, a leader in the video marketing software space.

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Wistia, is a privately held leader in video marketing software offering video hosting, embedding and advanced analytics to companies seeking to grow their brand and businesses. According to Latka, the leading SaaS tracking website, Wistia services over 500,000 businesses across 50 countries, including clients such as HubSpot, MailChimp, Sephora, Starbucks and Tiffany and Co.

Via this integration, users of Moovly will be able to connect their Wistia accounts to Moovly and seamlessly publish videos made in Moovly to Wistia, saving time and making it easier for clients to create immediate impact with their video. Users can also easily review the metrics associated with their video's reach.

Moovly CEO Brendon Grunewald said "A priority for us after our last financing was to use some of those proceeds to aggressively pursue integrations. Wistia's ability to host Moovly content, as well as show their clients just how well their videos are performing, adds enormous value for our clients. Doing so clearly adds value to Moovly, both as an increasingly well-known platform as well as a solid business." Read this full release and more news for Moovly at: https://www.moovly.com/investors

Other recent developments in the tech industry include:

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently announced a $15 million donation from Amazon Future Engineer to nonprofit Code.org to support the development and launch of a new equity-minded Advanced Placement computer science programming curriculum. The new curriculum will teach students the same tools and concepts as the existing AP Computer Science A (AP CSA) course, and it will be built inclusively to take into account the unique cultural perspectives, interests, and experiences of Black, Latino, Native American (BLNA), and other minority students. By using a research-backed and culturally responsive approach to teaching in the curriculum, Code.org and Amazon Future Engineer hope to increase equitable access, participation, and achievement in computer science (CS) among high school students of all backgrounds and encourage more BLNA students to pursue careers in engineering.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) recently announced financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said: "Our strong results this quarter reflect the helpfulness of our products and services to people and businesses, as well as the accelerating transition to online services and the cloud. Google succeeds when we help our customers and partners succeed, and we see significant opportunities to forge meaningful partnerships as businesses increasingly look to a digital future."

Ruth Porat, CFO of Google and Alphabet, said: "Our strong fourth quarter performance, with revenues of $56.9 billion, was driven by Search and YouTube, as consumer and business activity recovered from earlier in the year. Google Cloud revenues were $13.1 billion for 2020, with significant ongoing momentum, and we remain focused on delivering value across the growth opportunities we see."

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently announced Microsoft Viva, the first employee experience platform to bring tools for employee engagement, learning, wellbeing and knowledge discovery, directly into the flow of people's work. Viva is designed to help employees learn, grow and thrive, with new experiences that integrate with the productivity and collaboration capabilities in Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams.

"We have participated in the largest at-scale remote work experiment the world has seen, and it has had a dramatic impact on the employee experience," said Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft. "Every organization will require a unified employee experience from onboarding and collaboration to continuous learning and growth. Viva brings together everything an employee needs to be successful, from day one, in a single, integrated experience directly in Teams."

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) recently announced the general availability of Zoom Rooms innovations that will help organizations safely re-enter the office and sustain an 'everywhere workforce'. The traditional workplace has evolved and adapted with employees and organizations embracing more places as workspaces. Whether it's in an office, co-located space, remote location, or at home, Zoom's platform enables organizations to put employee health and safety at the center of their strategy.

In an effort to ensure the safety of every employee and customer, organizations are faced with the need to address their employee's top three concerns about working in the workplace. Generally summarized as: others coming to work sick, an overcrowded workplace, and proper ventilation.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated forty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Moovly Media Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE FinancialNewsMedia.com