How Urban Solar Greenhouses Are Contributing To Urban Environmental, Social & Economic Sustainability

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary Experts and visionaries agree that urban farming will have a great impact on the future of food. Urban Agriculture (UA) is defined as the growing, processing and distribution of food taking place in and around the city. These operations are meant to not only provide food for citizens but also to contribute to urban environmental, social and economic sustainability. All in all, UA has the potential to reshape and renew our cities by breaking through the rural-urban dichotomy and by bridging urban dwellers to local food systems. In fact, there presently are vertical salad farms in San Francisco, microgreens grown in Manhattan warehouses and rooftops and shipping containers sprouting strawberries and mushrooms in Paris and Japan. The last few years have seen an explosion of indoor urban farms throughout the globe, with the concept of producing, well, produce in the middle of the urban jungle — capturing the attention of everyone from foodies to food journalists to investors. According to GreenBiz.com, the market for indoor urban farms was valued at $2.3 billion in 2018, with investment in the sector reaching more than $400 million, up from just $60 million just three years earlier. Active Companies in the markets today include Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTCPK: GSFI), VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR), Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN), SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ: SPWR), Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW).

GreenBiz.com said: "As more people flock to cities, urban farms purport to alleviate some major issues plaguing our food systems: reducing transportation miles; decreasing water use; and producing higher yields on smaller parcels of land… There is value — both nutritional and educational — in providing food sources in the urban center. Exposing urban-dwellers to the process of growing food emphasizes that vegetables don't originate at the grocery store and helps connect people to the food system and its role in creating a healthy planet. There is value — both nutritional and educational — in providing food sources in the urban center. Exposing urban-dwellers to the process of growing food emphasizes that vegetables don't originate at the grocery store and helps connect people to the food system and its role in creating a healthy planet. But to truly make an impact on feeding the world, the fruits of urban farms need to be accessible to a much broader demographic. As costs come down and technology improves, they have a role in augmenting fresh food without expensive transport costs."

Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTCPK: GSFI) BREAKING NEWS: Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Launches Plan To Fully Maximize Its Rapidly Growing Urban Gardening Sector To Create Micro Solar Grids In Urban Areas - Green Stream Holdings Inc. ("the Company") (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which has recently announced projects in the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming, and projects to convert old shipping/cargo containers into inexpensive greenhouses for urban and inner city neighborhoods and Host Sites for Its Community Solar Program has today announced that it is moving forward in its plan on using the solar green houses to create micro grids in urban areas.

CEO James DiPrima stated: "We are targeting high energy cost urban areas we overlay our footprint on another potentially wasted resource hiding in plain sight in cities across the nation: empty rooftops, overpasses, and canopies. Our Solar Greenhouses take under-utilized space and turns them into sustainable inner city farms, harnessing collected solar energy and runoff water to become an oasis for healthy produce."

He continued: "Roofs with vegetation are widely believed to extend roof life, conserve energy, and reduce stormwater runoff and air pollution; new studies show they can also boost the performance of solar panels. Plants reduce a roof's contribution to the urban heat-island effect by lowering the surrounding air temperature through evaporation; this cooling can also make photovoltaic panels perform more efficiently. Plants also reduce airborne pollutants and dust particles, allowing the panels to absorb more sunlight. "Now we have the ability to significantly impact the communities we serve with the opportunity for multiple streams of income from each project, from providing electricity for the public utilities, to growing fresh fruits and vegetables for the local restaurants. Growing season is 24 -7/365 in our climate-controlled roof top greenhouses powered by solar arrays, and with dual-benefit: storing power during the day for use at night and utilizing excess power to sell back to communities as an energy source."

He concluded: ""We are dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through our innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, Green Stream is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space." CONTINUED… Read this full release for Green Stream Holdings at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-gsfi/



VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) recently announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary in Australia, J.A. Martin Electrical Pty Limited ("J.A. Martin") has been awarded a contract to complete all electrical works for the 119MWdc Hillston Solar Farm in the Riverina region of southwestern New South Wales.

Construction has already commenced with the project to be the third Australian solar farm completed by J.A. Martin in partnership with lead contractor GRS and brings J.A. Martin's total of completed and contracted solar farms to over 450MWdc.

Once energized, the Hillston Solar Farm will generate approximately 235,000MWh of clean energy per year, enough to power nearly 54,000 homes and avoid over 161,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually. The project's construction will create about 160 local jobs.

Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN), the nation's leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services provider, and GRID Alternatives, a national nonprofit that provides access to clean, affordable renewable energy, transportation, and jobs to economic and environmental justice communities, recently celebrated the ten year anniversary of their partnership. Together, Sunrun and GRID have expanded access to clean energy, reducing energy bills for families and facilitating job training for individuals seeking solar careers. Since 2011, Sunrun has served as GRID's primary third-party owner on rooftop solar projects and has hired more GRID trainees than any other organization besides GRID Alternatives itself. In addition, Sunrun employees have volunteered thousands of hours at GRID solar installations.

Through their partnership, Sunrun and GRID Alternatives have installed 18.3 MW of solar energy to 4,575 low-income homeowners and generated $115 million in lifetime savings for these families. Combined, these solar projects have prevented 235,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions, and support communities that are affected the most by climate disasters, pollution, and related health disparities.

SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ: SPWR), a leading solar technology and energy services provider, recently announced it is teaming up with Wallbox, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, to make the switch to an electric lifestyle more convenient, affordable, and sustainable. Through the strategic alliance, new SunPower customers can opt to install a Wallbox home EV charger at the same time as their solar and/or storage system installation. SunPower will also act as a preferred solar and storage provider and EV charger installation provider for Wallbox customers.

Consumer adoption of EVs and solar energy is growing rapidly. Deloitte predicts that EV sales are expected to grow from 2.5 million in 2020 to more than 31 million by 2030, accounting for approximately 32 percent of new car sales. Following record growth in 2020, Wood Mackenzie predicts residential solar installations will grow 13 percent in 2021 alone. With strong consumer overlap — nearly 40 percent of EV drivers also have solar — SunPower and Wallbox will help meet growing demand for these products by integrating EV infrastructure into solar equipped homes.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW), a provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, recently announced that it has signed an agreement with CBG Building Company to provide a 752.4kW carport solar system for Orchard Park, a 1,549-bed student housing project on the University of California, Davis (UC Davis) campus.

"California is the nation's leader in deploying clean, renewable energy, a trend that is accelerating rapidly," commented Gaylon Morris, Chief Executive Officer of Sunworks. "The University of California system is an active participant in that effort. Utilizing the real estate and supporting infrastructure of the project, such as covered parking structures, to deploy solar fixtures is a great way to reduce energy costs and enable the generation of clean, renewable power. Sunworks is an expert in the design, deployment, and integration of solar energy generating systems and we are excited to work with CBG Building Company and the entire Orchard Park Team on this important project."

