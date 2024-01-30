How to Manage Affiliate Marketing Tools Effectively? SOFTSWISS Shares Research Results

The global affiliate marketing industry is expected to double in size within the next five years. Industry experts say it will exceed 50 billion US dollars in 2028. Every dollar spent on affiliate marketing brings businesses an average ROI of 6.50 US dollars.

GZIRA, Malta, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective affiliate marketing relies on software that streamlines its management. SOFTSWISS, a technology company with 15+ years of experience in iGaming, systematically monitors market trends and audience preferences.

In Q4'23, Kantar, the world's leading analytics agency, conducted a client satisfaction survey for SOFTSWISS' affiliate marketing tool, Affilka. Based on its results, SOFTSWISS provides insights into the pivotal aspects of affiliate marketing software, both functional and emotional.

Affiliate Marketing Insights

Main Aspects to Consider When Choosing Affiliate Software

According to the survey, the most important functional characteristics to consider when choosing an affiliate marketing platform include:

Fast business communication

Uninterrupted operation of the product and referral links

Fast and high-quality resolution of operational issues

Availability of functionality that satisfies key business needs

Fair pricing

While analysing emotional attributes that impact the choice of software, the respondents noted the following lineup:

Long-term and reliable partnership

Top-level service

High professionalism and expertise of managers

Services and products that meet the company's needs

Secure solutions

For those involved in affiliate marketing, it is crucial to take note of the reasons respondents gave for terminating cooperation with their previous partners. The main reasons include slow business communication (30% of respondents), lack of functionality (27%), lack of regular functionality updates, high prices, and difficulties in integration and support (23% for each reason).

"Being a company with over 15 years of experience in creating technologies for iGaming, we prioritise the requests and expectations of our current and potential clients when creating products and services. We analyse the market and expanding preferences of our target audience and are ready to share these insights with all market players. By raising competition, we contribute to the ongoing improvement of the industry," shares Valentina Bagniya, Chief Commercial Officer at SOFTSWISS.

Affiliate Marketing Platform Survey. Affilka by SOFTSWISS' case

When choosing an affiliate marketing software provider from the vast landscape, knowing what to look for is crucial. The insights from the comprehensive marketing survey conducted by Kantar help operators navigate the audience preferences in affiliate marketing, exemplified by Affilka by SOFTSWISS.

In addition to the above most critical functional characteristics, the respondents also underlined the following group:

Postbacks and dynamic tracking

User-friendly design and navigation

A single customisable report with many parameters

The fast and high-quality resolution of operational issues, prompt business communication, and the possibility of cooperation on several products at once are the primary strengths of the platform highlighted by Affilka by SOFTSWISS' clients.

When it comes to the service level, the respondents highly appreciated the following advantages:

High level of competence displayed by account managers

Request response speed

Accessibility

Notably, 97% of clients expressed satisfaction with the quality of Affilka's service. Half of the respondents highlighted that they are likely to recommend Affilka by SOFTSWISS as the platform that covers all their business needs.

Anastasia Borovaya, Head of Affilka by SOFTSWISS, summarises: "Besides unwavering product performance, operators appreciate customisable affiliate compensation plans and rapid data upload speed. Anticipating their needs, as we did in Affilka, software providers should ensure flexible commission models, real-time data synchronisation and robust referral link infrastructure providing uninterrupted traffic flow."

About SOFTSWISS

SOFTSWISS is an international tech company offering top-notch solutions for iGaming. In 2013, SOFTSWISS was the first to introduce a Bitcoin-optimised online casino solution.

