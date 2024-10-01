How Silicones Can Optimize Automotive and Medical Product Designs - General Silicones

HSINCHU, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid an expansion in Europe, General Silicones, the Taiwan-based silicone components expert behind Compo-SiL®, is highlighting all the benefits of silicone in automotive and medical applications, as industries worldwide strive to reduce plastic use.

To consult with experts on optimizing a product with silicone, please contact: gs-ec@gsweb.com.tw

Highlighting all the benefits of silicone, General Silicones is redoubling efforts to help European automotive and medical companies minimize production costs and replace plastics with the material.

Sustainability

According to a recent study commissioned by Silicones Europe, silicone has an annual greenhouse gas emission-saving potential of 96.4 megatons by 2030, underscoring its potential for accelerating Europe's decarbonization. In addition to sustainability, the highly versatile material is biocompatible and resistant to various types of degradation.

"Due to its benefits, silicone is increasingly ubiquitous behind the scenes of people's daily lives and has enormous potential as a plastic alternative," commented Michael Lin, President and CEO of General Silicones. "As a leading silicone components expert, we at General Silicones believe these benefits can particularly empower the medical and automotive industries."

Facilitating hygiene in healthcare environments

Compared to plastic, silicone is ideal for medical applications due to several factors:

Sterilizable: Due to its resistance to chemicals, solvents, and other cleaning agents, silicone does not release harmful chemicals nor deteriorate when cleaned, unlike other materials, making it easily sterilizable and therefore crucial to medical environments.

Due to its resistance to chemicals, solvents, and other cleaning agents, silicone does not release harmful chemicals nor deteriorate when cleaned, unlike other materials, making it easily sterilizable and therefore crucial to medical environments. Anti-microbial properties: With the addition of silver or zinc agents

With the addition of silver or zinc agents Biocompatible and skin-friendly: Externally safe

Externally safe Hydrolysis resistant: Not degraded by water

Not degraded by water Transparent: Easy to observe fluids and monitor devices

Easy to observe fluids and monitor devices Tactile feedback: Softer and better click force

Furthermore, silicone raw materials comply with medical-, health-, and safety-related certifications, including ISO 10993, FDA requirements, USP Class VI, NSF-61, LFGB, and UL-94.

Applications of medical-grade silicone include scalpel mats in operating rooms, mouthpieces, tourniquets, and more. Silicone is also well-suited for HMI keypads for medical devices like ultrasound scanners, and General Silicones' proprietary Compo-SiL® material especially can be applied to medical protective gear, compression clothing, and membrane keypads.

Optimizing experience and design in green transportation

Over the past few decades, General Silicones has partnered with the world's top automakers from European Union countries and the US, optimizing vehicle designs by implementing silicone in parts such as interior linings and various types of HMIs.

Silicone is optimal for vehicles because it is:

Resistant to degradation: Does not degrade from weather conditions, high temperatures, UV and ozone exposure, hydrolysis, or various cleaning agents

Does not degrade from weather conditions, high temperatures, UV and ozone exposure, hydrolysis, or various cleaning agents Tactile feedback: Softer and favorable click force that drivers prefer

Softer and favorable click force that drivers prefer Transparency : Clear touch buttons can be illuminated at night

: Clear touch buttons can be illuminated at night Flame retardant: In case of emergencies

Offering a range of surfaces and colors for interior trim, Compo-SiL® can be used as a decorative film ideal for the in-mold decoration (IMD) process, with a premium, luxurious, leather-like feel that is increasingly popular.

Your trusted partner for minimizing production costs with silicone

Adhering to the most exacting quality standards, General Silicones is a one-stop shop for silicone products. With over 50 years of experience and over 30 years of customer success stories in the European automotive and medical industries, the company stands out due to the soft power and expertise of its specialists and R&D team, who determine where and how silicone can optimize designs. To further ensure customer success, General Silicones uses its extensive capabilities to fully customize each solution.

About General Silicones

Founded in 1970, General Silicones Co., Ltd. has over half a century of silicone manufacturing expertise and caters to a broad range of applications with comprehensive capabilities. To serve its global customer base, General Silicones has service sites across Asia, including in China and Vietnam.

To learn more: https://www.generalsilicones.com.tw/?lang=en

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2515177/Highlighting_benefits_silicone_General_Silicones_redoubling_efforts_European_automotive_medical.jpg