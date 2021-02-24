How Nanoemulsion Technology Is Drastically Affecting the Food & Beverage Industry

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past several years, there has been a steady increase in the global nanoemulsion in food & beverage market, and many reports continue to project a continued growth pattern in the next several years. The factors driving the market growth are projected to be the rising demand for nanoemulsion technology in the food & beverage industry and the growing trend of nanostructured food ingredients. Nanoemulsions are also widely used in pharmaceutical systems. Nanoemulsion formulation offers several advantages such as delivery of drugs, biological or diagnostic agents. They are an advanced mode of drug delivery system has been developed to overcome the major drawbacks associated with conventional drug delivery systems. The most important application of nanoemulsion is for masking the disagreeable taste of oily liquids. Nanoemulsion may also protect the drugs, which are susceptible to hydrolysis and oxidation. Nowadays, nanoemulsions are used for targeted drug delivery of various anticancer drugs, photo sensitizers or therapeutic agents. Nanoemulsion can also provide prolonged action of the medicaments. Overall all nanoemulsion formulation may be considered as effective, safe and with increased bioavailability. It is expected that further research and development will be carried out in the future regarding nanoemulsion. A report from ReserachAndMarkets projected that the nanoemulsion market size was valued at $2.1 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $4.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, North America accounted for nearly 41.8% share of the nanoemulsion market, while a report from ASD Reports projected that the global nanoemulsion sub-market for food & beverage market is set to witness a CAGR of 11.86% through 2028. Active companies in the markets this week include: Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO), The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC), PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO).

Yet another report from INKWOOD Research said that the key market drivers in the global nanoemulsion in food & beverage market are: "Growing demand for nanoemulsion technology in the food & beverage industry; Emulsifiers such as amphiphilic polysaccharides, small molecule surfactants, amphiphilic proteins, and phospholipids can be used in the food industry to formulate nanoemulsions; Nanoemulsion, one of the most important applications in the food industry, is the encapsulation of lipophilic components such as flavors, nutraceuticals, and vitamins; Moreover, probiotics are produced with the help of nanoemulsion technology. Probiotics are defined as microorganisms that provide health benefits when consumed in adequate amount; and Rising trend of nanostructured food ingredients."

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) BREAKING NEWS: Pressure BioSciences and The Ohio State University Announce Food Industry Consortium to Advance Commercialization of PBI's Ultra Shear Technology - Pressure BioSciences a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and platform technology solutions to the worldwide biotechnology, biotherapeutics, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, agriculture, and food & beverage industries, today announced it has entered into a wide-ranging agreement with the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences ("CFAES") at The Ohio State University ("Ohio State"). Under the Agreement, bench-top and floor model test systems of PBI's patented Ultra Shear Technology™ ("UST™") platform for the high shear processing of liquids under controlled temperature and pressure conditions will be set up in the acclaimed Ohio State food pilot plant. To help introduce the potential of the UST platform for strategic innovation to global food companies, PBI and Ohio State have announced the formation of a food industry consortium (the "Consortium"), whose members will have access to the UST test systems in the pilot plant, as well as licensing rights to the UST platform. The Consortium is the result of research initially sponsored by the USDA NIFA for which we gratefully acknowledge their support.

The primary goals of the Consortium are to develop and improve new commercial applications of UST; help develop the scientific support needed to address possible regulatory issues; and to experience first-hand UST product development and pre-commercialization efforts. The Consortium will be open to food companies worldwide. Consortium members will help direct the scientific efforts of Ohio State and PBI across a universe of prospective liquid food & beverage projects. Topics of interest will include spore inactivation and other pathogen and spoilage factor control; enhanced taste, smell, and other sensory qualities; and the formation of highly stable products suitable for ambient temperature storage and distribution.

Research studies suggest that under ultra shear conditions, unique microbiological, textural, sensory, and other benefits are possible. These benefits can lead to safer, higher quality, and more nutritious consumer-friendly "clean-label" (free of unwanted chemical additives) liquid foods and beverages. Consortium members receive a first right to non-exclusively license all new applications for commercial utilization in their own products. PBI has the right to license all new IP to non-members of the consortium worldwide.

Dr. Edmund Y. Ting, Senior VP of Engineering at PBI, and a pioneer in the development of high pressure-based, non-thermal methods to make food and beverages safer, commented: "Over the past two decades, high pressure processing ("HPP") has emerged as a highly successful, clean-label approach for food safety and improved shelf-life. Products such as juice, guacamole, and deli meats are routinely processed today using HPP. However, HPP does have limitations and drawbacks, particularly the inability to produce high quality, high stability homogeneous liquid products via the combination of fluid shear, brief shear induced heating, and continuous output compatible with modern aseptic packaging."

Dr. Ting continued: "Our UST platform uniquely combines the benefits of HPP with extreme liquid shearing forces and controlled temperature to accomplish results such as inactivation of food-borne bacteria and modifications leading to improved stability, texture, taste, and nutrition. The ability to modify structure through physical stress will create many new opportunities in the commercialization of liquid foods and beverages, as well as in nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals." CONTINUED. Read this full release and more news for Pressure BioSciences at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-pbio/



The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) recently announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its nuts business to Hormel Foods Corporation in a cash transaction for $3.35 billion. The proposed transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021, subject to regulatory review and approval.

The transaction includes most products sold under the Planters brand, including single variety and mixed nuts, trail mix, Nut-rition products, Cheez Balls, and Cheez Curls, as well as Corn Nuts branded products. The transaction also includes global intellectual property rights to the Planters brand, subject to existing third-party licenses in certain international jurisdictions, and to the Corn Nuts brand.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) and Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) recently announced they will form The PLANeT Partnership, LLC (TPP), a joint venture to develop, produce and market innovative snack and beverage products made from plant-based protein. The joint venture will leverage Beyond Meat's leading technology in plant-based protein development and PepsiCo's world-class marketing and commercial capabilities to create and scale new snack and beverage options. Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed. Joint venture operations will be managed through the newly created entity The PLANeT Partnership, LLC (TPP).

"Plant-based proteins represent an exciting growth opportunity for us, a new frontier in our efforts to build a more sustainable food system and be a positive force for people and the planet, while meeting consumer demand for an expanded portfolio of more nutritious products," said Ram Krishnan, PepsiCo Global Chief Commercial Officer. "Beyond Meat is a cutting-edge innovator in this rapidly growing category, and we look forward to combining their unparalleled expertise with our world-class capabilities in brand-building, consumer insights and distribution to deliver exciting new options."

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) recently announced in the United States the introduction of a new 13.2oz bottle made from 100% recycled plastic material (rPET)*. This new bottle will be available first in the company's biggest and most iconic brand: Coca-Cola®. In addition, the company announced today in the U.S. the transition to bottles made from 100% recycled plastic material* across a selection of brands in the portfolio, including DASANI® and smartwater®, which will be available in various package sizes this year. The moves are a substantial step in addressing plastic waste, among the top environmental concerns globally, reducing the company's use of new plastic by more than 20% across the portfolio in North America compared to 2018.

Starting this month in select states in the Northeast, Florida and California, Coca-Cola Trademark (Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero Sugar, Coca-Cola Flavors) will roll out the all-new, 13.2oz bottle made from 100% rPET*. The new bottle is conveniently sized in a more sippable package and reduces the use of new plastic. This summer, the 13.2oz, 100% rPET* bottle will roll out across additional sparkling beverage brands nationwide.

