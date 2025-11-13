LONDON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From schools and hospitals to defence and justice facilities, each year, the UK invests heavily in public infrastructure. The brief from taxpayers and government departments is clear: deliver quickly, maintain high quality, and show exactly where the money goes.

A modern model of delivery is making that possible, and some UK contractors are taking proactive steps to answer that brief.

How major construction projects by REDS10 are being delivered faster, with real-time transparency with ProcurePro (PRNewsfoto/ProcurePro)

Amid renewed investment commitments, the opportunity now is to turn optimism into outcomes: stronger governance, clearer supply-chain visibility, and projects that complete sooner. That's where the combination of modern methods of construction (MMC) and digital procurement is proving decisive.

Across the UK, public-sector clients are adopting MMC alongside connected procurement workflows to reduce risk and improve certainty on cost, time and scope. By unifying package scoping, tendering, contracts and commercial management on a single platform - and pairing that with offsite manufacture - project teams gain an auditable view of every trade and a measurable reduction in programme duration.

"Reds10 has integrated ProcurePro into our industrialised construction approach to provide clients with clear visibility and stronger governance throughout the delivery process", said Matt Joyce, Commercial Lead, Reds10. "Using a connected procurement platform helps us manage risk earlier, maintain accountability, and keep projects on track, ensuring outcomes are delivered as planned."

This approach is being applied by Reds10, a specialist in MMC, working with the digital procurement platform ProcurePro. Together, they enable:

Every package, tender, and contract is traceable, providing a clear line of sight from scope through award to delivery. Governance by design: Standardised workflows and approvals support compliance and audit requirements for public bodies.





Offsite manufacture and deterministic procurement sequencing reduce waste, compress timelines and improve predictability. Data-led decisions: Live commercial data helps project and commercial managers track performance and manage risk early.

"Our goal is simple: make procurement the engine room of delivery," said Alastair Blenkin, Founder & CEO, ProcurePro. "When teams work in one connected system, they save admin hours, strengthen supplier relationships and create an audit trail that stands up to scrutiny — all while keeping projects moving."

With multiple public-sector programmes now favouring this model, the direction of travel is clear: a replicable, standards-based approach that safeguards public money while accelerating outcomes for communities.

For government and taxpayers: spend is visible, accountable and audit-ready.

For delivery teams: workflows are standardised, risks are surfaced early, and programmes run faster.

For end users: schools, hospitals and other essential facilities open sooner.

About Reds10

Reds10 is a UK contractor specialising in modern methods of construction (MMC). By integrating design, manufacturing and delivery, Reds10 provides sustainable, innovative solutions for public-sector clients seeking greater certainty on cost, time and quality.

About ProcurePro

ProcurePro is the digital procurement platform built for construction. It streamlines tendering, contracts and commercial management in one connected workflow, giving contractors and clients the visibility, control and auditability required for confident project delivery.

