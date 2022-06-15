How Global Healthcare Spending and Regulations Boost the Surgical Gloves Market

For further information on this analysis, please click here .

"As consumers become more environment-conscious and governments impose stringent laws against single-use plastic, the demand for environment-friendly biodegradable gloves is expected to increase," said Anjan Kumar Roy, Chemicals, Materials & Nutrition Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "This encourages manufacturers to focus on sourcing sustainable alternatives that can improve the recyclability of surgical gloves."

Roy added: "Since powdered latex can cause serious allergic reactions, businesses are switching to synthetic gloves. This trend will strengthen the synthetic gloves segment, which is expected to occupy 58.3% of the global surgical gloves market by 2026."

The increasing demand for surgical gloves due to rising healthcare spending and strict regulations across different regions—the rest of the world (RoW), North America, and Europe—presents the following growth prospects for market participants:

Manufacturers must focus on increasing investments in eco-friendly initiatives and source sustainable raw materials for enhanced product acceptance.

initiatives and source for enhanced product acceptance. Surgical glove manufacturers (primarily brand owners) should diversify their supplier base to mitigate supply-chain and price risks.

to mitigate supply-chain and price risks. In response to customer expectations of enhanced comfort, sensitivity, and elasticity, companies should invest in new technologies or new products with features similar to latex gloves but without the inherent risk of allergies.

Global Surgical Gloves Growth Opportunities is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Chemicals, Materials & Nutrition research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Global Surgical Gloves Growth Opportunities

K6F9

Contact:

Nicole Ryder

Corporate Communications

E: Nicole.Ryder@frost.com

https://www.frost.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1839801/Frost_Sullivan_Surgical_Gloves.jpg

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan