How CFOs Benefit by Outsourcing Bookkeeping Services

PUNE, India, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IBN Technologies helps CFOs optimize their time and business results by offering benefits of outsourcing bookkeeping services and reporting from its global offshore delivery center.

With hybrid work models, CFOs are finding it increasingly difficult to streamline the day-to-day bookkeeping, finance, and accounting services. By outsourcing bookkeeping services to companies like IBN Technologies, CFOs across geographies are benefiting with:

Assistance to CFO services

easy access to specialized talent

better focus on strategic financial work

streamlining operations

AND saving up to 40% to 50% of their costs.

As per a Delloite CFO Signals™ survey for the third quarter of 2022, 86% of CFOs said that they expected their company's workplace model to be hybrid in 2023. With outsourcing bookkeeping services, CFOs can easily manage bookkeepers for reliable data, while they themselves focus on analyzing and interpreting results – a value-add to any organization and stakeholders. At businesses of all sizes, forward-thinking CFOs and finance executives are narrowing their teams' attention to high-value tasks that provide deeper analytics and insights for proactive decision support. However, the non-value-added transactional chores that take up the majority of a finance department's energy are impeding this change. A typical finance staff spends more than 75% of its time on repetitive, manual operations like tracking down invoices, balancing finances, and frantically putting out fires.

How IBN Technologies and its Outsourced Bookkeeping Services Helps CFOs be more productive while offering a huge cost advantage?

For CFOs, the challenge is finding and keeping qualified employees. According to a recent study, more than 90% of employers have difficulty filling open positions with competent candidates, leading them to spend much more than necessary for employees that offer little direct benefit to the business. IBN Technologies, as a part of its outsourcing bookkeeping services supplies qualified, trustworthy people who view transactional duties as high-end work and take pride in achieving the greatest performance levels and provides solutions to these issues.

In finance departments that have been executing the same activities with the same methods for years, it might be difficult to achieve productivity efficiencies. The fact that IBN Technologies has a lot larger and qualified crew with defined SOPs focusing on efficiency and effectiveness, benefits CFOs and client companies utilizing the outsourcing bookkeeping services. CFOs and organizations get the surety of a small team of highly qualified extended accountants working on their projects as and when needed.

Companies have a rare chance to realign their scope of control with industry best practices through outsourcing. CFOs may achieve considerable financial and operational benefits by centralizing operations with an outsourced finance and accounting services provider and releveling their organizations to the correct ratio of managerial vs. non-managerial jobs. With the team at IBN Technologies ready to take care of the basics, CFOs and finance teams are given the time and energy they need to concentrate on vital company growth initiatives by outsourcing bookkeeping services as well as others like payroll, AP / AR and more.

About IBN Tech

IBN Technologies Limited is an outsourcing specialist company with clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and India. The quality of IBN Tech procedures is guaranteed by ISO 9001:2015, 27001:2013 as well as a CMMI-5 certification. In its more than 22 years of existence, IBN has become a leading IT, KPO and BPO outsourcing specialized company in the Finance & Accounting, CPAs, Hedge Fund & Other Alternative Investment business, Banking, Travel, Human Resource & Retail Industry.

