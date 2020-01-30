How CBD Nanoemulsion Could Highly Optimize Quickly Growing CBD-Infused Products

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A decade ago, almost nobody had heard of CBD aside from a handful of researchers. Today it's a different story. The expanding CBD market is estimated to grow at an explosive rate – from $5 billion in 2019 to $23.7 billion by 2023. The infused beverages sub-market is expected to grow at for several years to come. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies are poised to become dominant players in the CBD-Infused market. Major medical discoveries are triggering an eruption of new products in consumer packaged goods (CPG) – reaching millions of consumers across different demographics – bringing CBD into the mainstream. Among products that new and existing customers consider trying, accessible forms such as edibles and beverages rank the highest. When CBD is extracted from the plant, it takes an oil-based form. Like any oil it is hydrophobic, meaning it will not dissolve in water. Since our bodies are made of 60% water, CBD oil resists absorption into the bloodstream. The current low levels of CBD bioavailability are putting pressure on the cannabis industry to find a solution for these products. Active cannabis companies in the markets this week include: Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI), Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON), The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF).

Nanoemulsion is the common method for creating CBD infused beverages. Making CBD oil into a nanoemulsion effectively renders the CBD oil water soluble, meaning you can now mix it with any beverage! Because the particles are so small, even though you are ingesting the CBD orally, the particles do not need to be broken down by the stomach and they enter almost immediately into your bloodstream. This increases the bioavailability to nearly 100% and also gives nearly instant results. Oils can take 15-30 minutes to show results, while our water soluble can show result in 2-4 minutes.

Nanoemulsions, are barely visible when put into a beverage, and are able to dissolve large amount of hydrophobics and protects drugs from degradation. This makes them the ideal carrier. The aforementioned factors are considered to a factor in the growth of the global nanoemulsion market.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) BREAKING NEWS: Pressure BioSciences Accelerating Rollout of Proprietary UST Platform for Water-Soluble CBD with Planned Release of Additional BaroShear Instrument - Pressure BioSciences, a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and platform technology solutions to the worldwide life sciences and other industries, today announced that the Company plans to release a benchtop, R&D scale, Ultra Shear Technology™ ("UST™")-based BaroShear instrument to the market in the third quarter of 2020. The Company believes this new instrument will address a significant un-met need in product formulation and development laboratories in the cannabis, cosmetics, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and other large and diverse markets for processing CBD and other oils into stable, effectively water-soluble, highly absorbable nanoemulsions of oil in water.

CBD and other cannabinoids are extracted from the hemp plant in an oil form. The water-based biology of human bodies has difficulty accessing and absorbing oily molecules from the surface of ingested or topically applied hemp oil droplets. The ultra-low droplet sizes created by UST in nanoemulsions are designed to deliver levels of bioavailability and effectiveness that far exceed the dosing efficiencies achieved from today's macro or microemulsions of CBD Oil.

Kenneth F. Micciche, Director of PBI's UST Program, said: "We are very excited about the planned release later this year of the third instrument in the BaroShear product family. The aggressive marketing campaign we have underway for the pre-sale of our BaroShear K45 system and for the 2021 release of our industrial-scale BaroShear Max instrument has been well received by manufacturing laboratories. However, it has become apparent that product research and development labs prefer a smaller, bench-top, lower price-point, minimal throughput UST-based instrument. The BaroShear Mini clearly answers that need and will do so without cannibalizing sales to larger manufacturing facilities. We believe this new instrument will add significantly to PBI's revenue in 2020."

Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBI commented: "It has become apparent that Pressure BioSciences' breakthrough UST platform is a potential market-changing technology enabling a new generation of CBD and other cannabinoid products to more effectively meet consumer and supplier objectives. By delivering effective water solubility of cannabinoids, PBI's UST offers the promise of high absorption rates and bioavailability from ingestion or topical application of cannabinoid products. Most importantly, this delivers new confidence in controlled, safe and effective dosing for consumers. It also offers substantial cost reductions achieved as suppliers can eliminate the overloading of CBD and other cannabinoids into products, previously required to achieve targeted dosing levels." Read this and more news for Pressure BioSciences at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-pbio/



Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) recently provided an update on the readiness of its operations with the introduction of new product formats, recent industry recognitions and updates to existing operations. As a global leader in cannabis revenues, cannabis production, research, innovation and international market development, the Company intends to provide regular updates to its stakeholders in an effort to demonstrate continued transparency and disclosure.

"We have focused our collective efforts to be ready for the successful launch of Cannabis 2.0 as Canada takes the next step in the legalization of newly allowed product forms. We are ready and have launched a diversified portfolio of new product formats and are excited for Canadians to have access to high-quality, safe alternative cannabis products such as edibles, vape pens and other derivatives," said Terry Booth , CEO of Aurora.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI) recently announced products from its premium adult recreational Edison Cannabis Co. brand have been awarded top honours in the consumer-driven Leafly Readers Choice Awards. The Company's Edison Cannabis Co. products took first-place position in four key product categories: Top THC-Dominant Flower, Top Pre-Roll, Top THC Oil and Top CBD Oil.

"These products, chosen the finest in Canada by those who know cannabis best, are validation for all the hard work, thought and dedication applied to the development of the Edison Cannabis Co. brand and the quality of its products," said Greg Engel, CEO, Organigram. "We're incredibly proud of our teams and thank those who support our work. A special thanks to the team at Leafly for this celebration of cannabis in Canada."

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) will hold its 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. EST. Cronos Group's senior management team will discuss its financial results and will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks.

A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the Company's website. Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing (866) 795-2258 toll-free from the U.S. and Canada, or (409) 937-8902 if dialing from outside the U.S. and Canada, with passcode: 6999389. The webcast of the call will be archived for replay on the Company's website.

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) recently announced subsidiary Flourish Mushroom Labs is executing on its strategy that is strongly aligned with the growing media recognition around psilocybin research. This includes films, books and international legislative action. Netflix recently launched a new series featuring Gwyneth Paltrow called The Goop Lab, and the season kicked off with episode one focused on psilocybin and psychedelic research for health and healing. In the episode, Paltrow's team collaborated with the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS).

