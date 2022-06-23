How Can Digitalization of Medical Devices Boost Productivity in Med-tech

For further information on this analysis, please click here

"The unprecedented labor shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic will drive hospitals to seek and adopt operational and clinical efficiency solutions," said Suchismita Das, Healthcare & Life Sciences Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Additionally, insight-as-a-service offerings will emerge as pioneering medtech companies are transforming into health-tech players while looking for the next level of growth through their platform strategies."

Das added: "The entry of disruptive start-ups and pure technology firms into the care provision space has intensified competition. As a result, medtech giants are exploring options to build assets in the digital arena through mergers and acquisitions (M&As) to better compete and sustain revenue growth."

Hospitals increasing investments in advanced technologies to improve patient outcomes and operational efficiencies will present opportunities for medical devices market participants, including:

Medtech companies should redesign their product portfolios to meet the customized needs of the ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in terms of clinical specifications, budget constraints, and design variants of existing devices.

in terms of clinical specifications, budget constraints, and design variants of existing devices. Digital operating room (OR) vendors can enter into partnerships with large medtech companies to push their digital OR solutions through these large companies' channels, while medtech companies can offer a holistic solution set for providers.

through these large companies' channels, while medtech companies can offer a holistic solution set for providers. Medtech original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) can target women's health providers and help them offer holistic, personalized care for women's health needs using their device solutions across the different stages of a woman's life.

Global Medical Devices Outlook, 2022 is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Healthcare & Life Sciences research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

