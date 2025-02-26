How can CFOs Ensure ERP Success and Maximize ROI: A report by BPX

Strategies for CFOs to guide ERP transformation, encourage user adoption, and reduce disruptions can pave the way for sustained financial and operational growth.

DUBAI, UAE and PUNE, India, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CFOs have emerged as the key drivers of successful cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) implementations in the business sector. Ineffective change management can cause the disruption of business operations, reduced performance levels of employees, and strained relations with suppliers and customers. This report shows how CFOs can intelligently facilitate their enterprises in cultivatable change processes aimed at assuring the successful implementation of ERP systems.

Integrating Psychology with BPM: Enhancing Processes for People and Progress

Over 90 percent of the executives admitted to understating the organizational turmoil of ERP implementations. ERP objectives misaligned with the corporate strategy easily lead to investment wastage. Changes to the cloud ERP almost every other day contribute to employee change-fatigue and inhibit adoption rates. Elsewhere, inflexible training solutions have magnified muddled confusion and inefficiencies alongside business functions.

"CFOs must shift from passive participants to active change agents in ERP adoption," said Nikhil Agarwal, Founder of BPX. "By linking ERP objectives to business KPIs, measuring change readiness, and enforcing structured training, CFOs can drive enterprise-wide engagement."

What BPX Recommends for CFOs:

Conduct a stakeholder analysis and evaluate how each person will be affected by the project.

Create detailed documented and formal business cases for your system.

Put in place rigorous training programs to enable staff to develop the necessary understanding of the system.

Develop a cross-functional communication plan to update internal stakeholders, customers, and suppliers.

It is the need of the hour that the CFO's understand that it isn't a one-off implementation, though. The cloud-based technology has made it possible for software updates to be more frequent; and so requires sustained application of ERP. It therefore would mean equipping the personnel with appropriate development needed for new functionalities to work with earnestly. Communication with suppliers and customers is therefore most vital in the transition, as its most important focus should be to minimize business disruptions.

By 2026, over 40% of finance processes are expected to change annually as a result of rolling updates in ERP. Organizations may risk becoming inefficient if they are not prepared for these changes.

About BPX

BPX has been a leader in transforming modern enterprises, helping businesses in streamlining finance and operational processes through inventive ERP solutions. BPX is among the top business process consulting companies with over more than a decade of global experience spanning across 12 countries. From ERP implementation, process improvement, and process mapping, BPX team designs customized strategies for building efficiency, productivity, and scalability. Learn more on businessprocessxperts.com

Learn more at businessprocessxperts.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lfxJWMPgqoE

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2585002/BPX_Logo.jpg