How an Iraqi Youngster Made a Chinese Small Town Famous: The Story of Ejina

Guanghua Review from cctv.com Relates the Story Behind the Viral Travel Vlogger and His Hit Series on #ChinaTravel

ALXA LEAGUE, China, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China's influencer economy has opened up a new way of life for foreigners residing in the country, giving them opportunities to explore Chinese cuisine, travel, and culture from fresh perspectives. This trend has struck a chord with Chinese fans of the influencers, fueling the popularity of #ChinaTravel. One prime example is "Lao Wang in China", an Iraqi food vlogger whose social media presence has attracted over 20 million followers. Recently, Lao Wang guest-starred on CCTV digital media's Beauty in China, embarking on a live-streamed cultural journey in Ejina Banner, Alxa League, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Photo 1: CCTV journalist Fu Yingyu, Lao Wang, and Boyantegulder, Director of the Ejina Banner Cultural Center. Photo 2: Lao Wang tasting delicacies at a herdsman’s home in Ejina (from Lao Wang’s social media account).

As expected, it was a hit. Ejina, as a travel destination, garnered massive traffic and discussion on both official and social media platforms, further boosting Lao Wang's popularity among Chinese audiences.

Beauty in China is a live-streaming digital media program that explores the natural and cultural landscape and brings daily life experiences to viewers. Lao Wang and fellow journalists act as local tour guides and cultural experience officers, offering immersive experiences on platforms like Weibo, WeChat Channels, and Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok. From tasting local specialties in the Ejina Populus Euphratica Forest to exploring the vibrant nightlife in a historic neighborhood, Lao Wang's unique collaboration with Chinese media has allowed viewers from China and beyond to rediscover this small town in northwest China.

As a seasoned travel vlogger, Lao Wang showcased his culinary expertise in the program. He shared his first impression of the Inner Mongolian breakfast, commenting, "Once tasted, it's unforgettable." He sampled various Ejina delicacies in the Populus Euphratica forest, including milk tea, milk skin, dried camel meat, and camel yogurt, constantly praising each dish. He also revealed, "Every place I visit deeply resonates with me. I want to document each day of my extraordinary life and share the kind, authentic China with my hometown."

The table filled with unique camel delicacies highlighted Ejina's camel industry. Dubbed "China's Camel Town", Ejina Banner boasts a modern camel processing facility that produces nearly 2 tons of camel milk each day, according to local media reports. A range of camel-related by-products has also been developed, including dried camel meat, camel meat and sand onion pies, braised camel ribs, butterfly-shaped camel hoof dishes, and camel yogurt.

Trailing behind CCTV's cameras and following Lao Wang's lead, Ejina has rightly earned its place in the limelight. The captivating destination not only includes the ancient city of Heishui, buried beneath the sands, but also showcases majestic Populus Euphratica trees that proudly pierce through the desert vistas. Juyan Lake truly embodies the poetic imagery from an ancient Chinese verse: "The evening sun and a lonely wild duck fly together, while the autumn water reflects the hues of the sky." Lao Wang found himself deeply moved by the warmth and hospitality of the Inner Mongolians, coupled with the delightful camel-infused delicacies they offered.

The program featuring a foreign young man's journey through breathtaking landscapes and exquisite cuisine in collaboration with leading Chinese media has sparked lively discussions across social media platforms. It has also given countless local followers a fresh perspective of their hometown, which has now gone viral. Eager to showcase their pride, they have rallied behind the young man, exclaiming, "Welcome all to the enchanting Ejina!"

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2519102/Photo_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2519103/Photo_2.jpg