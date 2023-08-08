How Amazon Inc is encouraging workers back to the office

SAN MARCOS, Texas, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon Inc has been coming up with interesting ways to make the office more attractive to returning office workers; one innovative idea implemented by Amazon in San Marcos, Texas was to transform the office walls with Smarter Surfaces .

Smarter Surfaces, the pioneering provider of innovative surface solutions was chosen by Amazon Inc., to revolutionize their office walls in San Marcos, Texas. By incorporating Smarter Surfaces' award-winning whiteboard paint to the walls, the office spaces were made more appealing and creative to the returning employees. The application of this dry-erase wall paint has turned the walls into dynamic and collaborative canvases, fostering creativity, idea-sharing, and enhanced collaboration among Amazon's employees making it a more interesting office space to return to.

"The implementation of Smarter Surfaces' whiteboard paint has been a game-changer for the Amazon Inc. San Marcos office. It is incredible to witness the impact of the transformation of office walls into collaborative hubs where ideas flow freely. The simplicity and effectiveness of this solution have left a lasting impression on all of us."

The whiteboard paint has proven to be a powerful tool in creating interactive spaces that encourage writing, brainstorming, and idea sharing, elevating the overall atmosphere and driving a more positive work environment.

Smarter Surfaces' whiteboard paint is a versatile and innovative product that has garnered immense popularity among leading organizations across the United States. Companies such as Uber, Google, Coca-Cola, Nike, Harley-Davidson, and prestigious academic institutions like Princeton and Georgetown Universities have all embraced this solution. Even the United States Military Academy and United States Air Force have found value in using whiteboard paint to transform their learning and workspaces.

Ronan Clarke, the spokesperson for Smarter Surfaces, emphasized the simplicity and flexibility of whiteboard paint as a key factor contributing to its widespread success. He commented, "We are witnessing a growing trend where offices need to be spaces that people want to be and that means engaging and collaborative, whiteboard paint is a simple yet transformative tool in creating positive and engaging work and learning spaces. Its ability to convert ordinary walls into expansive canvases for collaboration has captivated numerous organizations across various sectors."

For more information about Smarter Surfaces and its innovative products, please visit Smarter Surfaces .

